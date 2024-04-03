5 picnic-approved Bluetooth speaker deals to shop now — Bose, JBL, and more starting at $15

You packed the salty snacks, a cooler full of ice and beverages, and perhaps a big blanket or towel to sprawl out on — but before you take to the park or your backyard, don't forget to grab a Bluetooth speaker. I'm of the mindset that no outdoor gathering is complete without an ambient soundtrack playing in the background.

If a portable, pint-sized speaker is missing from your picnic essentials list, you're in luck — I found five epic deals on products by some of our favorite brands, like Bose and JBL, starting at just $15. My top picks, below, are durably made with dust- and water-proof materials, deliver long-lasting battery life, and (perhaps most importantly) pump out quality tunes, no matter if you're looking to put on relaxing jazz to play quietly enough not to interfere with good conversation or want to blast your favorite songs at full volume.

Best Bluetooth speaker deals

Sunnylife Travel Speaker: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bando.com%2Fproducts%2Ftravel-speaker-ocean-ombre&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - bando.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $15 @ Ban.do

Weighing less than a pound, you won't have to worry about this incredibly lightweight, small speaker from Aussie-brand Sunnylife weighing your picnic basket or bag down. From an aesthetics perspective, we love the ombre-like neon front and bright loop. For use, simply hook up to it with MP3 Bluetooth wireless technology and recharge it up to 200 times via a complementary mini USB cable. But hurry — this 48% off deal is labeled as a limited-time price.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSunnylife-Travel-Speaker-Ocean-Ombre%2Fdp%2FB09Z9Z3TGH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - bando.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Amazon

JBL Clip 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Clip-Built-Waterproof-JBLCLIP4BLKAM%2Fdp%2FB08PJ7JMQM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback. It's our favorite for easy transport of all the other <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/audio/bluetooth-speakers/huge-amazon-sale-on-jbl-speakers-and-audio-heres-the-7-deals-id-buy-now" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">7 JBL deals at Amazon.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-clip4-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black%2F6445546.p%3F&article_name=Huge%20Amazon%20sale%20on%20JBL%20speakers%20and%20audio%20%E2%80%94%20here%27s%20the%207%20deals%20I%27d%20buy%20now%20%7C%20Tom%27s%20Guide&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomsguide.com%2Faudio%2Fbluetooth-speakers%2Fhuge-amazon-sale-on-jbl-speakers-and-audio-heres-the-7-deals-id-buy-now" data-link-merchant="shop-links.co"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fultimate-ears-wonderboom-3-portable-bluetooth-mini-speaker-with-waterproof-dustproof-design-performance-blue%2F6507302.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $68 @ Best Buy

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ultimate-ears-wonderboom-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, beach days, and music festivals. But the best part: if multiple friends attending your outdoor function own one, you can sync them together and amplify the sound. However, discounts only apply to the Performance Blue colorway with neon pink controls and the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fultimate-ears-wonderboom-3-portable-bluetooth-mini-speaker-with-waterproof-dustproof-design-active-black%2F6507301.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Active Black.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09KXCJQ7S%2Fref%3Dtwister_B0B9BPPKX1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$68 @ Amazon

Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmarshall-willen-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black-brass%2F6505140.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

A classic, compact style, the Marshall's Willen Bluetooth speaker is o$30 off in both its black and cream leather finish options. It boasts a wireless range of up to 30 feet, 15-plus hours of play on just one charge, and an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating that makes it adventure-approved.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMarshall-Willen-Portable-Bluetooth-Cream%2Fdp%2FB0B25HH4QR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$89 @ Amazon