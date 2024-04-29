5 epic Apple deals right now — MacBook Air M3 crashes to $989
These Apple devices are at their lowest price ever
April is coming to a close and retailers are doing everything they can to move stock before the end of the month. Although we've seen plenty of epic Apple deals this month, Amazon and Best Buy are at it again slashing Apple prices ahead of next month's Apple Let Loose event.
As an Apple user myself, I've rounded up the very best Apple deals you can get right now. At the top of my list is the new 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for just $989 at Amazon. I was pleasantly surprised to see it on sale for $999 earlier in the month and even more pleased to see it drop in price yet again. Below are other Apple deals worth checking out right now.
Apple deals — Best sales now
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air will most likely be replaced on May 7 when Apple could potentially release a new batch of tablets. Nevertheless, priced at $399 this tablet is still a killer deal. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note: This deal is coming in and out of stock.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ Target
MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $989 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,049 @ B&H
Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review, we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a somewhat more affordable package.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,299 @ B&H | $2,349 @ Best Buy
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.