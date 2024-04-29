5 epic Apple deals right now — MacBook Air M3 crashes to $989

April is coming to a close and retailers are doing everything they can to move stock before the end of the month. Although we've seen plenty of epic Apple deals this month, Amazon and Best Buy are at it again slashing Apple prices ahead of next month's Apple Let Loose event.

As an Apple user myself, I've rounded up the very best Apple deals you can get right now. At the top of my list is the new 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for just $989 at Amazon. I was pleasantly surprised to see it on sale for $999 earlier in the month and even more pleased to see it drop in price yet again. Below are other Apple deals worth checking out right now.

Apple deals — Best sales now

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air will most likely be replaced on May 7 when Apple could potentially release a new batch of tablets. Nevertheless, priced at $399 this tablet is still a killer deal. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note: This deal is coming in and out of stock.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ Target