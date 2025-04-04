11 best sales from Adidas, Timberland, Home Depot and more — here are all the deals I'm shopping this weekend

Sunny days are finally upon us — and aside from enjoying the great outdoors this weekend, I'll be doing my fair share of shopping! Spring sales seem to be cropping up everywhere. And whether you're looking to refresh your wardrobe, spruce up you outdoor space or upgrade to the latest tech, this weekend brings no shortage of great discounts worth shopping.

If you're hoping to get a head start on Easter shopping, Amazon recently launched its Easter sale with deals on toys, decor, candy and more up to 55% off. Hoping to shop some epic outdoor deals? The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale has you covered. And if you're wanting to add some new basics to your wardrobe, Carhartt's current sale brings its popular pocket t-shirts down to just $14.

The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping this weekend.

Best Sales of the Weekend

Best Buy tech sale: deals from $9 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new TV, laptop or pair of headphones, you're in luck as a bunch of the best tech products are seeing epic price cuts this weekend. We're seeing deals from brands like Apple, Roku, Samsung and more starting at just $9.

Carhartt pocket tee sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. In fact, the brand is currently hosting a sale on Amazon with 25% off their popular Pocket T-Shirts in all colors and styles. That brings the tee down to just $14.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $149, it's lowest price ever.

Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale: deals from $10 @ The Home Depot

It may only be April — but Black Friday is in full swing at The Home Depot. Your one-stop home improvement shop is currently hosting a huge Spring Black Friday sale that runs through April 16. Shop all the best deals on patio furniture, grills, lawn mowers, gardening essentials and more from $10.

Lowe's SpringFest: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

From now through April 16, Lowe's Loyalty Members can save up to 50% off hundreds of items to get your ready for spring. From patio furniture to gardening deals, save big on everything you need to spruce up your home at at Lowe's. Sign up to become a member today!

Timberland sale: up to 50% off @ Timberland

If you're interested in adding a pair of high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further than Timberland. The footwear brand is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help transition you into spring, help you hit the trails comfortably and protect you from those inevitable April showers.

Walmart Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool spring evenings with a fire pit, Walmart can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In fact, Walmart is hosting a huge spring sale as we speak! The retailer is knocking up to 50% off a wide variety of outdoor items, including string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more.