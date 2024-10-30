Nothing Phone 2a glow-in-the-dark edition is exactly what we need more of — there's just one problem

Nothing already has a reputation for creating stunning phone designs, evident in the glitzy looks of its Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a. They both employ the Glyph Interface that Nothing has pioneered in its phones, but the company’s latest offering is a refreshing take and shows how small changes can make a big difference.



Today, the company introduces the final outcome from its Community Edition Project — the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition, which is a glow-in-a-dark of its popular budget phone. Taking the footprint it’s established, this glow-in-the-dark version complements the LED lights from its Glyph Interface because it uses green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes over parts of the back of the phone to emit a soft glow in the dark.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Based on the videos and images, this phosphorescent material outlines the ribbon coil that snakes down the back of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus — as well as the around the camera. The result is a soft, iridescent glow that lights up the phone when it’s dark out. It looks really neat and complements the lights of its Glyph Interface. And just like other glow-in-the-dark finishes, it’s purely analogue and doesn’t require any power source. Nothing says that this glow can last for ‘hours’ before it fades away gradually, but it can ‘recharged’ with daylight.



The Community Edition Project is the result of a collaboration between Nothing and the talented winners chosen for this: Astrid Vanhuyse, Kenta Akasaki, Andres Mateos, Ian Henry Simmonds, and Sonya Palma. Beyond the physical changes, this Community Edition has the same characteristics and features we've seen already with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. Although, it boasts six new wallpapers that complement its glow-in-the-dark design.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing’s string of eye-catching designs continue to show how some of the best cheap phones can differentiate themselves in such a way over typical flagships, and more phone makers need to realize this. it's worth pointing out that Nothing is only producing a total 1,000 units of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition — with a starting cost of £399 (~$518), which is no different from the standard version released months ago. We imagine that it'll be a highly coveted phone given its limited edition status.



Your best chance at snagging this glow-in-the-dark version will be ordering through Nothing’s site, or by physically buying it from the Nothing Store Soho in London on November 16 at 11:00 GMT. As a refresher, it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, Dimensity 7350 chip, 8GB/12GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery.

