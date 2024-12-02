Motorola Razr 2024 plummets to lowest ever price — this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals by far

The end of Black Friday means only one thing: today is Cyber Monday. We're tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals to ensure that you get the best bang for your buck.

We all know that the 2000s are officially back in style, and what better way to celebrate that than with foldable phones? Whether you were a child in the 2000s watching cool teenagers flipping up their cellphones (like me), or you were using one yourself, there's never been a better time to get one of the best foldable phones than this Cyber Monday.

Right now you can get the Motorola Razr 2024 for only $424 from Amazon. When you do the math, that's a whopping 39% discount from the MSRP of $699. This is the lowest ever price we've seen on this 6-month-old phone.

Motorola Motorola razr 2024 256GB: was $699 now $424 at Amazon The Motorola Razr 2024 model is the cheap foldable of our dreams. Compared to the last model Motorola has increased the size and brightness of the screen while improving the battery life. The Razr is a handy little device that offers all the physical benefits of a foldable phone while making sure it doesn't break the bank. Save big right now in this Black Friday deal

If you want to make the most of your savings, you'll want to grab the Razr in the Spitz Orange shade. The Beach Sand and Koala Gray colors are discounted by 36% rather than 39%.

When did our Motorola Razr 2024 review, we pronounced it the best foldable phone most people. It gives the $1,099 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 a run for its money. The 2024 Razr has a 6.9-inch internal screen and a 3.6-inch external display when the phone is folded.

If you're a bit of a photographer, you'll be pleased with the Razr's range of cameras, too. The Razr has a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie camera. All of this is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and supported by 8GB of RAM and a 4,200 mAh battery.

For such a cheap phone, this is an impressive range of specs. In our review we noted that the biggest win was the improved display. Not only has the size increased, but apps scale to the outer screen now. In real-life usage, this means you don't have to have your screen open to take photos. The 2024 Razr's screen is also a huge improvement over the previous model's.

Given that this phone runs on Android, you also get Google Gemini AI, which can be accessed from the smaller outer display. If you wanted to dip your toes into the world of foldable phones, now is a great time to do it with this discount. Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday phone deals live blog for more savings.