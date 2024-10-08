Best Buy’s 64% off Motorola Razr beats Amazon Prime Day — cheapest foldable phone ever

Foldable phones are notoriously expensive, but as we’ve seen in the last couple of years, they’ve been going down dramatically. The Motorola Razr 2023 is proof of that when it launched last year at $699. During October Prime Day going on right now, it’s down to $349 as an unlocked model.

Needless to say, I’d usually be ecstatic by this 50% off discount, but it was just down to $300 a couple months back in August. Don’t get me wrong, it’s an incredible deal and all, but Best Buy has Amazon beat this time because it’s lower at $249.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $249 @ Best Buy

Amazon has a pretty good deal on the Motorola Razr 2023 right now at 50% off, but if you want more savings, Best Buy has it down to $249 when it's activated with AT&T. For a foldable phone, this kind of pricing is almost unheard of as most of them easily cost $999.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Although, you’ll only get that price with the Sage Green color of the Motorola Razr 2023 — and activating it with AT&T. Choosing the unlocked model or activating it with Verizon brings it to the same $349 cost as Amazon’s. What’s worth pointing out is that AT&T’s unlocking policy says that you’ll need to wait 60 days before it can be unlocked and then used with any other wireless carrier.

This is without a doubt the best Amazon Prime Day deal on foldable phones because at $249, the Razr 2023 is cheaper than most of the stuff in our best cheap phones guide. Best of all, you’re gaining the utility of a flip phone that lets you use its tiny 1.5-inch external screen to glance at notifications and also snap photos with the better rear cameras.

In our Motorola Razr 2023 review, we said it delivers surprisingly good battery life with its time of 10 hours and 48 minutes. Additionally, we were impressed by the camera’s better than expected low light performance with its rear main camera. And finally, a foldable phone such as this can be used in a number of ways to better snap photos and videos of yourself.

While the Prime Day deal for the Razr 2023 is good on its own, you can still save yourself more money with Best Buy’s offer — especially when it can be unlocked after 60 days.