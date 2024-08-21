Not a typo! The 2023 Motorola Razr is $300 off for a limited time

Foldable smartphones are prohibitively expensive compared to traditional devices. Even the smaller flip-style folding phones cost a lot. However, every now and then, you come across a deal on a foldable that brings the price down to earth.

That's the kind of deal we've found today — you can get the Motorola Razr (2023) on sale for only $399 at Amazon. That's 43% off the regular price or an additional $300 in your pocket. If the usefulness of a flip phone sounds appealing to you but spending $800 or more doesn't, then this is the deal for you.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr doesn't get nearly as much hype as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones. It probably should, though, as the specs are just as good and it's more affordable. At $399, it's one of the best values you can find in the smartphone space. This is only the second time you could get this phone for this price and it's never been cheaper, so it's definitely the right time to buy.

Our review gave the 2023 Motorola Razr a four out of five rating (half a star higher than 2023's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5), so it's a serious contender in the smartphone space.

"This $699 foldable phone is a great value despite some compromises," reads our review.

We also called it "the first foldable phone to be a viable option for more budgets." And that's at the regular price — at $399, that viability is even more pronounced.

Sure, the external screen is smaller than its competitors, at only 1.5 inches. However, that's a small tradeoff considering how much more affordable it is than the full-sized Razr+. If the smaller external screen is a deal-breaker for you, then you might want to pass on this one, but if you're not too concerned about the size and want to use the external screen to see notifications, this will be a great deal to snag.

Our review wraps up by saying, "The Razr doesn't need to be better than those other foldables — it just needs to pack enough value to where you might not mind giving up an external display or a more powerful chipset if it means a foldable phone for $300 less. On that front, the Motorola Razr delivers."