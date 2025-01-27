iPhone SE 4 dummy unit just appeared in leaked video — and there's a notch

A video supposedly showing a dummy model of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 has hit the web alongside several high quality renders. The video was shared by leaker Majin Bu on X and shows an alleged fourth gen iPhone SE dummy unit in the hand from all angles.

According to Bu, Apple started to prototype an iPhone SE 4 with the pill-shaped cutout but ultimately decided to stick with the notch. This gives the iPhone SE 4 a distinctly iPhone 14-style look, albeit with only one camera lens. The screen size is tipped to be 6.06 inches, up from just 4.7 inches on the iPhone SE 2022.

You can make out a standard Apple notch as the phone is moved around in the hand. We heard last week from tipster Evan Blass claiming the iPhone SE 4 would benefit from a Dynamic Island, but it's not clear if that's still happening. This could be one way for Apple to keep the costs down.

We can unpick a few more details from this video about what's in store for the next budget iPhone. For starters, the Lightning port on the bottom of the previous two iPhone SE generations has been replaced by a USB-C connector. Which should come as no surprise given that Apple is phasing Lightning out of all its devices.

Secondly, the alert slider that would typically be found on the iPhone 14 chassis isn't here. Instead, we have what looks like the mappable Action Button that Apple has included from the iPhone 15 Pro onwards.

Finally, there's what looks like a physical SIM card slot on the left hand side of the device. Majin Bu followed up the video with a supporting tweet showing some finished renders of what the iPhone SE 4 could look like in black and white.

Of course, these unofficial and unverified leaks should be treated with the appropriate level of skepticism. But with the iPhone SE 4 tipped for a reveal as soon as March or April, it's conceivable this could be a good look at what the finished product will look like.

If you ask me, the iPhone SE 4 has the potential to be one of Apple's most popular devices by combining the benefits of Apple Intelligence with a sub $500 price point. Providing the battery life performs well under stress, the SE 4 could be a very tempting upgrade for a lot of people looking for their next iPhone.