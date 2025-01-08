iPhone SE 4 rumor claims it'll launch this month — here's why that's not happening

The iPhone SE 4 has seen a lot of rumors in recent months, including the possiblity of a name change. While there appears to be plenty to be excited for, like access to Apple Intelligence, it's almost certain we won't get official confirmation of a release date until Apple itself announces the existence of the device.

But earlier this week we saw a private X account state Apple is planning to release the iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 this month. As in, January 2024. Other sources have since stated this isn't correct and we here at Tom's Guide are firmly in agreement.

In a recent post on Threads, Apple Whisperer Mark Gurman stated that, while the new iPad and iPhone SE 4 are being developed on iOS 18.3, they won't be released together. Gurman goes on to state that the iPhone SE 4 and new iPad will likely be released in April if all goes to plan. Meaning that the devices would be available before the expected launch of iOS 18.4.

Why the iPhone SE 4 won't launch this month

(Image credit: 4RMD / YouTube)

Gurman's prediction would make the most sense, as Apple typically announces new SE phones in March and we have seen other rumors hinting at a release around this time. It would also be strange for Apple to release so many devices and OS updates in the first month of the year. Not to mention being put in direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

We don't know a lot about what iOS 18.3 will include, although it will likely bring the same security updates that we would expect. We have heard that iOS 18.3 could include improvements to Siri and more Languages. Meanwhile, we have heard that the iPhone SE 4 could cost less than $500 and feature the first Apple-built modem. We have also seen leaks of what appears to be a full specs list for the device.

At this point, the release date is still up in the air, but it's often safer to follow trends and suggestions from known sources. But you can take our word for it that we won't hear an official word from Apple on the subject until Tim Cook steps out on stage.

