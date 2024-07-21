Samsung making a big change to default apps on Galaxy phones in the US

Samsung will finally integrate its phone users into the Google Messages ecosystem, as the company will no longer include Samsung Messages by default on new smartphones in the United States. Now, the default messaging app will be Google Messages, putting Samsung devices in line with most other Android phones.

First reported by Max Weinbach, the change appeared as a notice within the Samsung Members app.

"Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun," reads the notice.

9To5Google reported that its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 U.S. review unit didn't have Samsung Messages preinstalled and had Google Messages selected as the default with RCS enabled.

Outside of the U.S., though, Mishaal Rahman reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 came with Samsung Messages installed, so it seems to be a United States change, at least for now.

If you're used to the Samsung Messages app and like it, you can still download it to your phone through the Galaxy Store, but "some features will be excluded," according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available now, and we've gone deep in our comprehensive review, so give it a read if you're on the fence about getting one. The Z Fold 6 is also out and has been reviewed by Tom's Guide (spoilers: we liked it).

