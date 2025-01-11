A new leak claims the iPhone 17 Pro won't see many camera upgrades — here's what we know

There has been a lot of concern about Apple potentially redesigning the layout of the camera array on this year's iPhone 17. However, we haven't seen much information about what kind of cameras will make up the new hub.

A new leak gives us a little bit of an idea of what those cameras might be capable of, at least those in the iPhone 17 Pro Models.

The leak comes from regular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station. They posted some topline specs for the iPhone 17 Pro cameras.

"The main camera of the iPhone 17 Pro series will not be enlarged," Digital Chat Station wrote (machine translated). "The current specifications are 48Mp 1/1.3" main camera, 48Mp ultra-wide angle, 48Mp periscope 5X, the main camera and telephoto are GP glass plastic lenses, and the front camera is upgraded to 24Mp, which can be regarded as a large-screen imaging machine."

For the most part, it appears not much is changing from the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, though there are a few upgrades.

The main camera sensor appears unchanged as its sounds like it will be the same 48MP Fusion 1/1.3" sensor. The ultrawide is also currently 48MP and was upgraded for the iPhone 16.

The telephoto (or periscope as it was translated) is currently 12MP with 5x optical zoom. So, bumping that up to 48MP is a pretty big upgrade. Though we have heard that rumor before.

It's the same with the front-facing, or selfie camera, where the current one is 12MP and it sounds like the iPhone 17 version will be 24MP based on DCS' leak. Again confirming previous reports.

It's unclear from Apple materials what the lenses are made of, so I can't comment on whether or not the GP glass plastic lenses that DCS listed are an upgrade or downgrade.

Digital Chat Station tends to be more reliable when it comes to Android device leaks (which are less controlled than the Apple system), but less so with iPhone leaks. Still, Samsung has largely left the same sensors in its flagship phones, instead relying on software upgrades to improve its cameras, it wouldn't surprise us if Apple is working toward something similar with its own cameras.

