Apple reportedly launching new dedicated gaming app for iPhone to take on Xbox

Thanks to a planned new app-store-like application, Apple is looking to improve how gamers view the best iPhones.

While Apple Arcade has some great games, it faces competition from the Xbox app. However, it seems that Apple working to take back the spotlight with a new possible gaming app designed to act as a hub alongside the App Store and Arcade. This hub's existence was revealed in a report by 9to5 Mac thanks to apparent insider sources.

The new Apple gaming hub on the iPhone will reportedly take the form of an app and aims to combine the functionality of both the App Store and Game Center in one place. However, it seems that the new app is not intended to replace Game Center, and will instead integrate with the current user profile. Where it differs is that this new app will have several tabs, according to insider sources, including a Play Now tab, a tab for installed games, friends and more.

The app will also work to promote any special gaming events, likely through push notifications, as well as important updates. According to the report, Apple is also experimenting with possible Facetime and iMessage integration in the app, likely to help players better communicate with each other in a game. Finally, it seems that Apple also plans to let developers provide an assortment of mini-games based on App Clips.

This sounds like a pretty interesting app, and is somewhat reminiscent of the Xbox app, especially when it comes to connecting with friends. This could also mean that, if Apple intends to get more into the gaming market, it could release an Apple Branded phone controller. The real question will be if this new app store will only be on phones, or if Macs, iPads and the Vision Pro will also get in on the action.

If this hub works as intended then the iPhone could take the top spot on our best gaming phones list.

