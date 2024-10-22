You can no longer subscribe to Disney Plus or Hulu through the Apple App Store — here’s why
You'll have to go to the website from now on
Streaming services have started to turn away from Apple's in-app billing, most recently Disney+ and Hulu.
Apple has, in the past, required any streaming apps available in its app store to provide a way for users to subscribe directly through the app. However, a recent report from MacRumors has revealed that two of the most popular streaming apps no longer have to comply with this, and are instead turning users towards the main website. Several users have taken to Reddit over the weekend confirming that they were no longer able to create a subscription in the app.
Disney has stated that customers who already subscribe to Disney+ or Hulu through app purchases on iOS shouldn't be affected and won't have to choose a new payment method. However, new subscribers will have to visit the site to create their account. This follows other companies like Netflix and Spotify who have likely chosen to do this to avoid paying the 15-30% commission to Apple when users subscribe through the app.
While it might be a bit of a hassle to create an account when using the app, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Disney Plus. For instance, Daredevil: Born Again recently saw its official release date and even a leaked trailer. And Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with Jude Law is coming this December.
Meanwhile, Hulu just added a hugely popular new comedy-drama that is sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, Rivals. And Hulu also has hits like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. However, despite both streaming services offering some great content, Hulu has started to crack down on password sharing while Disney has recently rolled out their new "Extra Member" feature.
Overall, not being able to sign up for Disney Plus and Hulu via the App Store is inconvenient, but we don't think it's going to stop people from subscribing.
