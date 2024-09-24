Apple Intelligence will take up an extra 4GB of iPhone storage — what you need to know

News
By
published

And it may need more over time

Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple Intelligence is officially available as part of the iOS 18.1 public beta, and will no doubt be heading to non-beta users at some point in the near future — unlocking everything Apple’s on-device AI has to offer. But when that actually happens you’re going to need to make sure you have enough space on your phone, because all that AI software has to go somewhere.

The good news is that, at launch at least, Apple Intelligence is only going to need 4GB of storage space.  That’s according to a new Apple support document for the latest iOS 18.1 beta at least. Apparently all iPhones will have to give up 4GB of storage space for Apple Intelligence — on top of the space needed to install iOS 18.1.

Apple hasn’t specified how much free space iPads and Macs will need before they can install Apple Intelligence, or how storage requirements may increase in future.

That’s right, Apple has placed a caveat on this feature noting that 4GB is how much space is needed to install Apple Intelligence in its current state. Adding that “Storage requirements for on-device Apple Intelligence models will increase as more features roll out.”

Apple hasn’t said how much more space you’ll need, and chances are even it’s not too sure about what future requirements might look like. But it does mean that’s something you’re going to need to be aware of, especially if you’re rocking an iPhone with 128GB of storage. All that space can fill up very quickly, and nobody wants to find themselves trashing files and apps just to make sure there’s enough space for another update.

But since Apple Intelligence was apparently the spark that forced Apple to upgrade the iPhone 16’s RAM to 8GB, perhaps the same can be done for storage space. I’ve argued that 128GB is no longer adequate, and the prospect of sacrificing even more of that space doesn’t really appeal — even if it is for AI.

So if you haven’t picked up an iPhone 16 yet, it might be worth spending a little extra for a 256GB model. Or picking up an iCloud storage subscription to keep the bigger files, like photos and videos, stored out in the cloud. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 213 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon
$1,299.99
View
Deal ends Mon, Sep 30, 2024
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
4
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
5
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
6
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.