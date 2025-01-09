How to scan a QR code on your iPhone 16 — follow these simple steps

If you've got an iPhone 16 (or any of the best iPhones for that matter), scanning QR codes for digital menus, Wi-Fi passwords, and event tickets has never been easier. I've found the built-in scanner invaluable for these quick interactions, eliminating the need to type long URLs and passwords manually, or queue at a restaurant.

While previous iPhone models could scan QR codes, the iPhone 16's improved camera system makes the process even more seamless. Whether you're getting digital receipts, joining public networks, or accessing event tickets, scanning QR codes has become a useful way to connect with information around us.

The best part is you don't need to download any additional apps — your iPhone's Camera app does all the work. Let's explore how to scan QR codes on your iPhone 16.

1. Open you camera (Image: © Future) Launch your iPhone's Camera app. You can do this directly from your Home Screen, by swiping down from the top-right corner to access Control Center, or right from your Lock Screen by long-pressing the camera icon.

2. Position your camera (Image: © Future) Hold your iPhone so that the QR code appears clearly in the viewfinder. You don't need to fill the entire screen — just ensure the code is clearly visible.

3. Wait for recognition (Image: © Future) Hold your phone steady and wait for the device to recognize the QR code. Your iPhone will automatically detect the code and display a notification banner at the top of your screen. Tap this notification to be taken to the website, app or landing page you're looking for.

