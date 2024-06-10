Surprise Pixel Watch 3 renders leak — here's what Google's next smartwatch looks like

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 later this Fall, and we’ve seen a number of rumors regarding the company's next smartwatch. Up to now, we haven’t had a strong idea of what it will look like except perhaps, slightly thicker.

Noted beans-spiller Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks on X, provided new renders and a video that showcases the design of the Google Pixel Watch 3 through 91Mobiles.

Based on the leaked renders, the Google Pixel Watch 3 looks quite similar to the excellent Pixel Watch 2. As you can see in the images, it features the same circular display, which is 1.2 inches in diameter.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The renders show the watch in black with a matching black band.

Google has filed a patent for a smartwatch without buttons that runs only on gestures but It does appear they are keeping the rotating crown the same as the Pixel Watch 2. It’s hard to tell from the video but it does look like Google is keeping two buttons, one above and below the crown.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes: the original 41mm size and a slightly larger version, which might be called the Pixel Watch 3 Pro.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

According to Hemmerstoffer, the smaller version will measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, 2 mm thicker than the Pixel Watch 2. Both Apple and Samsung offer two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. If Google copies them, we might see a 45mm version.

That size difference might be explained by the potential inclusion of a larger battery, though Wear OS 5 is also supposed to bring huge battery improvements.

The Pixel Watch 2 launched with prices of $349 and $399 (depending on whether you wanted the LTE version). We’re expecting the Pixel Watch 3 to have similar prices, though we haven’t seen any leaks about the price of the alleged larger version.