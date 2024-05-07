Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: The biggest upgrades

Google's known for making some of the best budget phones in the business. Which is perhaps why you want to know which phone out of the Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a is the better purchase.

The brand new Pixel 8a adds more premium touches to Google's budget phone series while keeping its pricing steady, including a brighter display, a new chip and lots of software upgrades. However, the 8a and the Pixel 7a have a lot in common, perhaps meaning you should save your money and buy last year’s budget Pixel instead.

As the Pixel 8a is only just announced, we've not had a full opportunity to compare it and the Pixel 7a. But using our hands-on experience and a full list of specs, we are here to help you understand the differences between these phones.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8a Pixel 7a Starting price £499/$499 £449/$499 Display 6.1-inch Actua OLED (2400 x 1080) 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) Refresh rate 120Hz/60Hz 90Hz/60Hz Rear cameras 64MP main (f/1.89), 13MP (f/2.2) 64MP main (f/1.89), 13MP (f/2.2) Front camera 13MP (f/2.2) 13MP (f/2.2) Chipset Tensor G3 Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Battery 4,492 mAh 4,385 mAh Charging 18W wired, Qi wireless 18W wired, Qi wireless Size 6.0 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches 6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches Weight 6.8 ounces 6.8 ounces Dust/water resistance IP67 IP67 Colors Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain Charcoal, Sea, Snow, Coral (Google Store exclusive)

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Price and availability

Google is putting the Pixel 8a up for pre-order from May 7th, and then on shelves from May 14th. It'll cost $499/£499 to buy, the same price in the U.S. as the Pixel 7a at launch, but more expensive in the U.K.'s case. Alternatively, you could also pay $559/£559 for the 256GB edition, an option that previous Pixel a-series phones haven't offered. We don't have U.S. pricing for the 256GB option just yet.

The Pixel 7a launched in May 2023, and remains available today for a discounted £329. It'll likely start to see some more significant discounts elsewhere, but it's nice to see Google keeping it around as an officially-endorsed option.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Design and display

Both the new and old Pixel a-series models have the same 6.1-inch display size and FHD resolution, but dig a little deeper and you'll find some upgrades to the new model. The Pixel 8a has been fitted with the same Actua display tech seen on the Pixel 8, meaning its screen is 40% brighter at its peak than the Pixel 7a. It's also got a smoother 120Hz max refresh rate instead of 90Hz, although again with a 60Hz minimum.

The Pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

Looking beyond the screen, the Pixel 8a looks distinct from the Pixel 7a by featuring more rounded corners like the Pixel 8 series, and has swapped to a matte-textured back panel instead of the old glossy one, hopefully meaning fewer fingerprints spoiling the look of your phone. But the basic shape, centered front camera cut-out and rear camera bar show these two devices are very much related.

The Pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

Both phones offer identical durability specs. Google's sticking with a Gorilla Glass 3 display and IP67 dust/water resistance, which are reasonable for a phone of this price even while there's room for improvement.

The Pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The last thing to cover in this section is the color options. The Pixel 8a's being offered in Aloe green, Bay blue, Obsidian black and Porcelain white. There's a fair bit of similarity with the Sea blue, Charcoal black and Snow white offered on the Pixel 7a, although some users will be sad that the Coral orange Pixel 7a isn't getting a sequel.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Cameras

The old and new Pixel a phones share the same cameras, those being 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide units at the back and a 13MP one on the front. We have yet to pit the two phones against each other but we would assume there will be limited differences to be found in direct photo comparisons.

The Pixel 8a in its four colors. (Image credit: Future)

That said, Google has equipped the Pixel 8a with its Real Tone coloring for video, which we've not seen on any previous Pixel. Real Tone is Google's system for ensuring all skin colors are represented accurately in images, so adding it to video recording is the next logical step. No doubt this will be available as a software update for other flagship Pixels down the line, but it's rather unclear if it will come to the Pixel 7a.

On a similar note, the Pixel 8a debuts an upgraded version of Guided Frame for all its cameras. This is a Pixel-specific accessibility tool to help people with visual impairments frame up their shots, and which has up to now been focused on selfies. Now however, this will be available to use on the rear cameras too, and is capable of detecting people, pets and food and help you to aim the camera accordingly.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Performance

Inside the Pixel 8a is the Tensor G3, the expected chip upgrade from the Pixel 7a's Tensor G2. While the Tensor G3 is thought to be downtuned from the version seen in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it should still be more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor.

The Pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The two Pixels in this comparison use the same 8GB RAM capacity, and both come with 128GB of by default. But there's now a 256GB option on offer with the Pixel 8a, good news for users who tend to quickly fill up their phones with apps and photos.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Battery and charging

Google hasn't made any charging upgrades when moving from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 8a. Both of these phones feature 18W wired charging and Qi wireless charging support; neither of which are particularly quick but will do the job of powering your phone up adequately.

The battery in the Pixel 8a has a 4,492 mAh capacity, up from 4,385 mAh in the Pixel 7a. Hopefully that means a longer battery life in the 8a, but we won't know until we get the phone into the lab.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Software and special features

While it started life on Android 13, the Pixel 7a now runs Android 14 as the Pixel 8 does out of the box. This gives them access to many of the same features such as Best Take, Magic Editor and Magic Eraser photo manipulation, Audio Magic Eraser for videos, the Call Assist package of features to defeat spammers and stay on hold for you, and Live Translate for easy cross-language communication.

The Pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 8a is getting more on top though. It's gaining the Google Circle to Search ability first seen on the Pixel 8 series and the Samsung Galaxy S24, which will make querying things you find on your social media feed or in your photos much easier.

For AI fans, Google has promised that the Pixel 8a will be compatible with Gemini Nano after a future Feature Drop update. This is unusual for a phone of this price, and could be a great gateway device for trying on-device AI as a result.

The Pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Plus these features are only the beginning, as Google has promised seven years of full software updates for the Pixel 8a like the Pixel 8 series, two years longer than the Pixel 7a was guaranteed at launch. This is also unprecedented for a phone of this price, and will make it even better value the longer you hold onto it without upgrading.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 7a: Outlook

The Pixel 8a is an obvious upgrade over the Pixel 7a taken as a whole, but until we try the phones out properly, we can't be certain by how much.

It would appear that the Pixel 8a has an advantage in display brightness, performance, battery life and software feature breadth and longevity, all while costing the same (or only a little extra) compared to last year. But since the underlying camera hardware, display size and resolution, charging standards and basic size/design remain unchanged, perhaps the Pixel 7a may be a more cost-effective pick for some users, especially with its new discounted price.