Better than Black Friday! Pixel 8a price drops by 40% in this epic holiday deal — now $299

So far this holiday season, the best phone deals I’ve found have centered around Google’s phones. Now you can add the already affordable Pixel 8a to that list because it’s getting an epic discount for the holidays.

Best Buy currently has the Pixel 8a on sale for $299 when you opt to connect the phone to a carrier during checkout. That's $299 for the best cheap phone around, which is a total 40% off its normal price. Otherwise, Amazon has it for $399 if you want it unlocked.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Forget trade-ins! You can get the Pixel 8a from Best Buy for as low as $299 when you select the option to have it connected to a wireless carrier. This is a total of 40% off its normal cost, but this deal is better because it's for an unlocked model.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Why it's a great deal

(Image credit: Future)

I will keep on saying this until the end of time: you should never ever pay full price on your phone. What makes this deal better than most is that it takes an already budget phone that normally retails for $499, and discounts it down to an even better $299. This is a fraction of the cost you’d pay for a flagship device, like the Pixel 9 Pro XL that fetches for $1,099. Discounts are wonderful, especially when they’re instant and don’t require a trade in of some sort.

Secondly, the Pixel 8a at $299 highlights exactly what I love about this mid-range phone. For the price, it takes incredible photos with its dual-camera system, which consists of a 64MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide. Usually camera phones in this price range tend to underperform under low light situations, but the Pixel 8a is a champ at exposing details you can’t see in the dark.

There are also all the Google AI features that accompany the Pixel 8a, which makes it even more useful than the average phone. It has some of the same features found in other Pixel phones, like Best Take, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Gemini, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Call Assist. These aren’t just gimmick features I’ve used once, they’re things that help me save time. There are few phones that can take phone calls on my behalf, this is one of them.

And finally, you’re spending as little as possible on a reliable phone that has the same class leading 7 years of software support as its other siblings. This means getting the latest version of Android and perhaps newer AI features.