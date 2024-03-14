Google Messages just stole one of the best iMessage features

News
By John Velasco
published

New emoji reaction effects inject a bit of fun to messaging

Google Messages showing new poop emoji reaction animation effect.
(Image credit: Future)

Apple users have long enjoyed iMessage’s rich features, so much so that some Android users may feel a bit jealous. Thankfully Google’s been pretty active in updating the Google Messages app so that it functions and feels more like iMessage. In fact, it just ripped one of the best iMessage features — and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Similar to how you can add an emoji effect animation in iMessage by long pressing a message and then selecting your reaction, Google Messages can now do the same thing. Some keen-eyed users uncovered the unexpected feature, which overlays an animation on messages in the app to correspond to your emoji selection. 

For example, if you select the laughing emoji, you’ll see a pair of air dancers (those inflatables you see at car dealerships) animate over the message. It’s a small detail that makes the Google Messages experience a bit more dynamic, which iMessage users have come to appreciate.

Google Messages new emoji reaction effects.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a total of 10 emoji reactions to choose from, consisting of thumbs up, thumbs down, red heart, party popper, enraged face, crying face, angry face, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, and the timeless classic — the poop emoji. You’ll want to give the latter a shot because it’s not what you’d expect to see.

If you’re not seeing these animated effects, then make sure you head over to the Google Play Store to make sure you have the most up-to-date version of the app. We’ve tried them on a Google Pixel 8 Pro and these animations appear to other Google Messages users. However, if you’re sending them to an iPhone user, they won’t see an animation effect, but rather, the usual text message notification of your emoji reaction.

iMessage to Android emoji reactions.

(Image credit: Future)

Google actually promised to bring these emoji reaction effects to Android devices last fall, but it looks like the roll out is finally going out to everyone running the latest version of the app. That promised roll out also included the ability to create a "photomoji" from pictures you’ve taken, along with Voice Moods when you record voice messages.

Of course, there’s still a lot of work to have these features run seamlessly between the platforms, but RCS is one step in bridging the gap. Just earlier this week, Google rolled out a feature to beta testers for RCS messages that lets them choose custom color options with threaded messages

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 178 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 8
3
Google - Pixel 8 256GB...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
5
Google Pixel 8 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 7a Charcoal 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
7
Google Pixel 7a 5G Unlocked...
Target
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
10
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
Load more deals
John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.