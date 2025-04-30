Android phones running this version must update ASAP — what you need to know
If you have Android 12 or older, you need to update or get a new phone
There are numerous Android versions available, and some are less secure than others. While most Android users download the new updates as soon as they're available, some users are reluctant.
But those running Android 12 or older now have a very good reason for hitting that update button. Google is putting an annual security update requirement in place for any phone running Android 13 or higher.
With so many targeted threats emerging every month, this new requirement will at least offer some increased protection against attacks for a while.
Even if the older device is past its end-of-life date and no longer receiving regular security updates, installing Android 13 will at least give them some form of protection, thanks to this new requirement. If you use your phone to transfer money, access banking apps or do any other more sensitive activities, having a device with the most recent software version is critical.
Unfortunately, some phones may not be able to update to Android 13 due to availability. If this is you, it might be time to look at investing in one of the best smartphones to have a new and improved device with all the latest security features.
According to Phone Arena, 27.4% of Android phones run Android 14, which was released in October 2023. Android 15, the current stable version of Android, is installed on only 4.5% of active Android phones.
In this case, more than half of active Android devices have not yet been updated to Android 13. This means millions of Android owners are running insecure devices.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
How to update your Android phone
To check if your Android phone is up to date, go to Settings, then System, and finally Software to look for an update. Update the phone and you'll be secure and locked down.
We have a comprehensive guide that will help you keep your phone up to date. Follow that and you can be sure you have the latest version of Android available to your device.
More from Tom's Guide
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.