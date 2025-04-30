Android phones running this version must update ASAP — what you need to know

There are numerous Android versions available, and some are less secure than others. While most Android users download the new updates as soon as they're available, some users are reluctant.

But those running Android 12 or older now have a very good reason for hitting that update button. Google is putting an annual security update requirement in place for any phone running Android 13 or higher.

With so many targeted threats emerging every month, this new requirement will at least offer some increased protection against attacks for a while.

Even if the older device is past its end-of-life date and no longer receiving regular security updates, installing Android 13 will at least give them some form of protection, thanks to this new requirement. If you use your phone to transfer money, access banking apps or do any other more sensitive activities, having a device with the most recent software version is critical.

Unfortunately, some phones may not be able to update to Android 13 due to availability. If this is you, it might be time to look at investing in one of the best smartphones to have a new and improved device with all the latest security features.

According to Phone Arena, 27.4% of Android phones run Android 14, which was released in October 2023. Android 15, the current stable version of Android, is installed on only 4.5% of active Android phones.

In this case, more than half of active Android devices have not yet been updated to Android 13. This means millions of Android owners are running insecure devices.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To check if your Android phone is up to date, go to Settings, then System, and finally Software to look for an update. Update the phone and you'll be secure and locked down.

We have a comprehensive guide that will help you keep your phone up to date. Follow that and you can be sure you have the latest version of Android available to your device.