Should you buy the Avocado Green Mattress in Cyber Monday sales? I'm a sleep writer — here's my advice

The Avocado Green Mattress is the flagship model of eco-luxury sleep brand Avocado. It's crafted from eco-friendly materials such as natural latex. As a mattress writer, I know natural latex is naturally cooling, durable and naturally anti-mold – but it’s also expensive. But thanks to this year's Cyber Monday mattress deals you can save 10% on an Avocado Green mattress with the code TG10 . That reduces the price of a queen Avocado Green Mattress to $1,799 (was $1,999), making it much more competitive with other top-rated natural beds.

The Avocado Green mattress may be a popular flagship model of one of America's leading organic mattress brands, but is it the best mattress for you? We put the mattress to the test for our Avocado Green Mattress review , so I can say that this toxin-free bed is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, as well as heavier people with back pain. However, as with any mattress, the Avocado Green isn’t for everyone.

Here I look at the pros and cons of the Avocado Green Mattress this Cyber Monday so that you can make an informed decision about whether to buy it or not. From comfort and support to price and perks, here’s what I think you should (and shouldn’t) buy the Avocado Green in the holiday sales.

Summary: As the flagship bed of eco-luxury mattress brand Avocado, the Avocado Green boasts eco-friendly credentials such as certified-organic materials (latex, wool, and cotton), a fibreglass-free flame barrier, and a Greenguard Gold Certification for low chemical emissions. Our Avocado Green Mattress review also awarded the mattress a high score for durability and edge support. The standard model is one of the best organic mattresses in the world and is rated medium-firm (7 out of 10 on the firmness scale), which I think makes it ideal for back, stomach and heavyweight sleepers, but not soft enough for those who sleep on their side or have lighter bodies (under 130lbs). If you prefer a softer feel, I'd recommend upgrading the mattress to medium or plush – but at an extra cost. However, I rank it as one of the best natural mattresses for couples due to its low motion transfer. In fact, when we reviewed the bed's motion isolation by subjecting it to a drop test, it scored very highly. Hot sleepers are in good hands with the Avocado Green too, as we scored it 5/5 for temperature regulation due to its naturally breathable and moisture-wicking materials.

Why you should buy the Avocado Green Mattress this Cyber Monday

✅1. Firm enough for heavyweight sleepers

Avocado rated the firmness of the standard Avocado Green as medium-firm (7/10 on the firmness scale, and we agree with their rating. This firm, sturdy bed is supportive enough for heavier bodies and for those who sleep on their back or stomach, and its superb edge support means you can use up every inch of the bed without worrying about dipping.

In short, if you're a stomach sleeper (or have a heavier-than-average build) and suffering from lower back pain, this mattress will prevent the spinal misalignment caused by sinking too far into the bed.

✅2. Keeps hot sleepers cool in the night

In our Avocado Green review, we were blown away by the temperature regulation of this mattress, and deemed it ideal for those who tend to run hot at night. The mattress's cooling properties are down to its breathable moisture-wicking materials such as organic cotton and wool. Even our reviewer that suffers from overheating in bed kept cool and dry with the Avocado Green. It's no wonder we scored it 5/5 for its temperature control

✅3. It's made from high-quality, natural materials

Natural latex is renowned for being durable, beating other types of mattresses in the longevity department. So, while latex mattresses may be on the pricier side, they can be a great investment thanks to their long-lasting materials.

The non-toxic, hypoallergenic materials are also a huge bonus if both your health and the planet's health is important to you. We can vouch for the high-quality materials used, and while it may not be Avocado’s most luxurious mattress, we still felt that it offered exceptional value and a great feel overall.

Avocado also has a vegan version of this mattress called the Avocado Vegan Mattress. This PETA-approved bed has the same price tag, has the same design, same certified organic latex, and same zoned pocket coils, but, instead of wool, there's a layer of cotton.

Why you shouldn't buy the Avocado Green Mattress this Cyber Monday

❌ 1. Too firm for side and lightweight sleepers

The firmness of this mattress may have been a hit with back-sleeping and stomach-sleeping reviewers, but side sleepers and those with a lighter frame will find this mattress too firm. Our testers also felt there wasn't enough contouring along the hips, shoulders and knees when side sleeping.

You can upgrade to a medium-firm or plush model, but this can cost you up to $855 more. However, there is currently a 20% off deal on the plush Avocado Green model which saves you up to $445.

❌ 2. There's a $99 returns or exchange fee

Many of the best mattress in a box brands offer free shipping and free returns as a way to give customers extra peace of mind when buying a mattress online. A few brands, including Avocado Mattress and Saatva, charge a returns or exchange fee. They normally call this a processing fee to cover the cost of arranging a return or exchange, and both Avocado Mattress and Saatva charge $99 for returns.

There are plenty of top-rated natural and organic mattress brands running Cyber Monday sales that don't have a returns or exchange fee, so we'd also recommend checking out some of the sales from Awara Mattress and Birch Living.