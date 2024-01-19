Zheng vs Wang live stream: How to watch Australian Open 2024 third round online

China’s Zheng Qinwen is enjoying her best run at the Australian Open and will be confident of extending her stay in Melbourne when she faces compatriot Wang Yafan today. Read on for how to watch Zheng vs Wang live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Zheng vs Wang live stream takes place on Friday, January 19.

► Time (approx): 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Jan. 20) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 20)

• FREE — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After winning her first two WTA titles in 2023 and moving inside the top 15 in the world rankings for the first time, Zheng has emerged as a genuine threat in Australia. The 21-year-old reached the US Open quarter-finals last year and breezed through her second round clash with Britain’s Katie Boulter as she secured a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 12th seed defeated Ons Jabeur on her run to the last eight at Flushing Meadows and appears extremely confident on hard courts. However, she will have to defeat Wang for the first time if she hopes to progress in Melbourne. The pair have also met once before, back in 2018 when Zheng was just 16 and fell to a 6-4, 6-1 defeat.

Since that match, Wang has experienced plenty of ups and downs. She broke into the top 50 in 2019 but barely played in the following years and slipped down to 418th in the rankings. She showed signs of returning to her best last year and showcased plenty of quality, and no small amount of fight, as she battled past Emma Radacanu in the second round. The 29-year-old hit 42 winners in the match against the 2021 US Open champion and has now reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Zheng vs Wang live stream and watch Australian Open 2024 games from wherever you are.

FREE Zheng vs Wang live streams

How to watch Zheng vs Wang live streams for FREE in 2024

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE Zheng vs Wang live streams.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for the Zheng vs Wang live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Zheng vs Wang live streams around the world

How to watch Zheng vs Wang live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Zheng vs Wang live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tennis.

How to watch Zheng vs Wang live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN to watch Zheng vs Wang live streams. The cable brand will have extensive coverage from Melbourne Park on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to major tennis, boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, FA Cup soccer and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its Orange package, which starts at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our Fubo promo codes.

How to watch the Zheng vs Wang live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the Zheng vs Wang live streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

If your cable TV comes from Virgin Media, meanwhile, Eurosport is included in your regular subscription.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £5.99 per month.

Going on holiday? Sign up to a VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Zheng vs Wang live streams in Canada

Canadians can catch all the Australian Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, a streaming subscription to TSN Plus starts at CA$8 per month.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Zheng vs Wang live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Australian Open unfold on Channel Nine and 9Gem. Their schedules are very fluid, so if big matches like Zheng vs Wang don't air on TV, you'll be able to live stream them on the on-demand service 9Now. That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode.

Those lucky tennis fans Down Under also have a pay-TV option to watch comprehensive coverage of every court at the tournament, plus a number of other sports, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.