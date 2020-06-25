Xbox Series S 'Lockhart' is in the works — here's the proof

More evidence that the Xbox Series S (aka Project Lockhart) is being developed by Microsoft has been dug up in the release notes for the 2020 version of the company’s Game Development Kit.

A Lockhart ‘profiling mode’ was found in the notes by a security researcher going by the name of TileOS on Twitter. This lends further credence to the rumors that Microsoft is developing a cheaper version of the Xbox Series X to entice people in who might not want to buy a console that’s likely to cost $400 to $500.

Project Lockhart has long been thought to be a codename for a less powerful next-generation Xbox, whereas Project Anaconda has been used to refer to the Xbox Series X. Both those codenames pop up in the latest GDK patch notes, only Lockhart is spelt “Lockhard,” which we’d assume is a typo rather than a change in codename.

As such, this could confirm that a second next-generation Xbox will be launched at some point, likely after the Xbox Series X. And rather than aim at running games at 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second, it could instead run games at 1080p with frame rates that might run from 30fps to 60fps. A spinning disk hard drive rather than SSD storage could be used to keep the console’s manufacturing costs down, and thus allow Microsoft to potentially sell it at half the price of the Xbox Series X.

And an Xbox Series S would play into Microsoft’s strategy of getting as many people as possible signed up to its game services, such as Xbox Game Pass, by selling a cheap console as part of a subscription package. Microsoft has already done this with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

All that being said, Microsoft has cancelled products in the past, so this reference to Project Lockhart in the GDK release notes could simply be a hangover from an earlier project that has been shelved. Microsoft is already predicted to undercut the PS5’s price tag with the Xbox Series X, so there’s an argument that another cheaper console might not be worth the effort.

Microsoft is due to hold a big Xbox event in July, so there’s a possibility we might hear more about an Xbox Series S next month. Even if such rumors don’t come to fruition, the future of Xbox still looks like something to be excited about, especially with games like Halo Infinite on the horizon.