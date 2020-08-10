Xbox Series S confirmed in new leak — and PS5 should be worried

The Xbox Series S is real, at least as far as the leaked packaging for the Xbox Series X controller is concerned.

We've been able to get a look at this thanks to Twitter user Zak S, who claims in the thread of tweets announcing his discovery that he acquired the controller from auction site OfferUp for a mere $35. There are some interesting details to see about the controller, but the big news is the apparent confirmation of the rumored cheaper next-gen Xbox.

You can clearly see "Xbox Series X/S" printed on the side of the box, at the top alongside the other compatible devices section. This looks like the most conclusive proof for the existence of the Xbox Series S existence we're going to get until Microsoft officially tells us about it. Rumors thus far point towards a reveal this August.

(Image credit: Zak S)

The side also mentions that the package includes a pair of AA batteries alongside the controller, which is disappointing news. While Sony offers controllers with internal batteries for its consoles that can be charged by just plugging them in, Microsoft has required users to buy batteries or recharge them separately when their controller runs out of juice. And it looks like it's the same situation for the next console generation too.

And here's a video to show that it's real pic.twitter.com/4SWl3nmsIwAugust 10, 2020

In better news, Zak S says that the controller itself feels great, although he doesn't go into much detail. Comparing the Series X controller to the Xbox One controller, you can see the new gamepad has a flatter face, more prominent bumpers, the new Share button, and the redesigned D-Pad.

(Image credit: Zak S)

In terms of design, the controller looks like the previous official renders of the Xbox Series X's controller, which is also said to feature matte textures on some buttons and dots on the rear bumpers to help users locate them.

What we've not seen before is a Series X controller in this 'Robot White' color. This is notable since we only know of a black Xbox Series X and controller so far. It wouldn't be a complete surprise though, since Xbox has sold both black and white versions of its consoles in the past, and offered controllers to match.

(Image credit: Zak S)

The Xbox Series S, also known by its internal codename "Lockheart", is believed to be a cheaper, less powerful version of the Series X, serving as an entry-level option for next-gen gaming.

With 7.5GB RAM, 4 teraflops of graphics performance and the Xbox One's CPU, the Series S will be significantly less powerful than the Series X and the PS5. But if Microsoft can get the pricing right, that power deficit won't matter to fans looking to play the latest games for the cheapest price possible.

Xbox has promised monthly events revealing more details about its new console for the time being, so expect a big news drop to happen later this month. PlayStation is doing something similar, keeping up with Xbox until both consoles go on sale later this year, likely around November.

From what the companies have announced so far, the Xbox Series X will be the console to buy if you want maximum graphical power and the cross-platform benefits of the Smart Delivery feature. PS5 users will get a smaller amount of computing grunt, but will benefit from the DualSense controller's sophisticated-sounding haptic system, and Sony's new 3D audio feature.