Windows 10 bug reportedly cripples built-in antivirus: What to do

Windows Defender, the anti-malware component of Windows 10, is skipping files during security scans for many users for no apparent reason.

According to Bleeping Computer, a number of Windows 10 users report seeing an "Items skipped during scan" message despite not having any file exclusions set up in their Windows Defender preferences.

When users conduct either a Quick Scan or Full Scan, an Action Center notification is sometimes generated saying items were skipped during the scan "due to an exclusion or network scanning settings."

You can assign Windows Defender to skip or exclude certain files on your device during scans. If you don't have any exclusions assigned, though, all your files should be assessed by Defender when you initiate malware scans. But that's not's happening.

BleepingComputer was able to recreate the message while performing malware scans in Windows 10. However, it found discrepancies in which Windows Defender Antimalware Client versions the issue is being reported under.

Bleeping Computer also said the error isn't impacting all Windows Defender users, even those using the same Windows Defender Engine Version. Guenter Born, a German tech blogger who reported the issue a few days ago, told Bleeping Computer about 20% of his readers said they didn't have the problem, but 80% did.

This issue may have started with a Windows March patch, released March 10th, 2020. But Microsoft hasn't acknowledged the problem, so what's causing the error and whether its being worked on is unknown.

A Reddit thread discussing the issue began on March 10, as did a couple of threads in the Microsoft user forums.

You could roll back Windows 10 to before the March security patches, but we don't recommend that as Microsoft did fix a lot of severe flaws with that update. Instead, you might want to look into using one of the best antivirus programs for your computer until Microsoft resolves the problems with Windows Defender.