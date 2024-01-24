Windows 12 might not arrive in 2024 but a major Windows 11 update could

Windows 12 might not arrive this year. Instead, Windows 11 will reportedly receive a substantial update in September. Not surprisingly, said update is expected to bring a slew of AI-driven features.

This is according to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, who has been the major source for Windows 12 news over the past couple of years. Bowden says that Windows 11 update 24H2 or “Hudson Valley” is expected to be a significantly larger OS update that’s based on a new version of the Windows platform. Given its reported scope, some believed update 24H2 was Windows 12, but it seems it’s still Windows 11. Bowden's sources claim this is because former Windows chief Panos Panay left Microsoft.

Windows 11 is expected to receive a substantial update this September, according to Windows Central's sources. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So what can we expect from the Hudson Valley update? As we've previously reported, the next Windows update will focus on “next-generation” AI experiences. Given the company’s enthusiasm for AI over the past year, this aspect isn’t surprising. This entails an advanced version of Copilot that enhances the Windows UX with AI and machine learning that will better integrate all apps and programs on the operating system.

Windows 11 24H2 is expected in September but Bowden says Microsoft is currently testing some of the OS’ features in its Insider Canary Channel. If you’ve signed up for the Windows Insider Program and are in the Canary Channel, you might already see some of the features coming to the next big Windows 11 update. Of course, not every feature in the Canary Channel will become available to the public.

Outlook

Even if Windows 12 doesn’t land this year, receiving a major overhaul of Windows 11 would be great for those who use the best computers running the operating system. The AI and machine learning aspects are expected, but it seems we’ll also get updates for Snap Layouts, File Explorer, Quick Settings, Phone Link, Energy Saver and more. Performance and security improvements are also expected in update 24H2.

As always with stories of this nature, please take everything discussed with a healthy dose of skepticism. We’ll report on any Windows 12 or Windows 11 24H2 news as we hear it. Stay tuned!