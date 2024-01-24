Windows 12 might not arrive in 2024 but a major Windows 11 update could

By Tony Polanco
published

The next big Windows update might not be Windows 12

Windows 12 logo concept
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Windows 12 might not arrive this year. Instead, Windows 11 will reportedly receive a substantial update in September. Not surprisingly, said update is expected to bring a slew of AI-driven features.

This is according to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, who has been the major source for Windows 12 news over the past couple of years. Bowden says that Windows 11 update 24H2 or “Hudson Valley” is expected to be a significantly larger OS update that’s based on a new version of the Windows platform. Given its reported scope, some believed update 24H2 was Windows 12, but it seems it’s still Windows 11. Bowden's sources claim this is because former Windows chief Panos Panay left Microsoft.

Man typing on Windows 11 laptop

Windows 11 is expected to receive a substantial update this September, according to Windows Central's sources. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So what can we expect from the Hudson Valley update? As we've previously reported, the next Windows update will focus on “next-generation” AI experiences. Given the company’s enthusiasm for AI over the past year, this aspect isn’t surprising. This entails an advanced version of Copilot that enhances the Windows UX with AI and machine learning that will better integrate all apps and programs on the operating system.

Windows 11 24H2 is expected in September but Bowden says Microsoft is currently testing some of the OS’ features in its Insider Canary Channel. If you’ve signed up for the Windows Insider Program and are in the Canary Channel, you might already see some of the features coming to the next big Windows 11 update. Of course, not every feature in the Canary Channel will become available to the public.

Outlook 

Even if Windows 12 doesn’t land this year, receiving a major overhaul of Windows 11 would be great for those who use the best computers running the operating system. The AI and machine learning aspects are expected, but it seems we’ll also get updates for Snap Layouts, File Explorer, Quick Settings, Phone Link, Energy Saver and more. Performance and security improvements are also expected in update 24H2.

As always with stories of this nature, please take everything discussed with a healthy dose of skepticism. We’ll report on any Windows 12 or Windows 11 24H2 news as we hear it. Stay tuned!

Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 76 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
1
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
2
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
3
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB)
4
Galaxy Book3 Ultra, 16",...
Samsung
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB SSD)
7
Samsung 16" Galaxy Book3...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
9
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.