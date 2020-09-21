Windows 10 update pulled for slowing down PCs — what to do now

Microsoft has pulled the plug on the Windows 10 ‘KB4559309’ update that was reportedly killing system performance after it rolled out automatically earlier in the year.

Grumbling on Microsoft forums appears to have done the trick, as the Redmond company has pushed out a new update to replace the reportedly dodgy one in the form of KB4576754. So far it appears to be working properly, as there are no reports of system slowdown and installation problems, according to Windows Latest.

The KB4559309 update had been designed to replace the old version of Microsoft’s Edge browser with the Chromium-based Edge browser. The new browser has been built to have more support for a variety of features, such as 4K streaming, as well as being able to access Google Chrome extensions.

But while the Chromium-based Edge browser ran well, there were a lot of reports that Windows 10 systems were taking a long time to boot up and that the sign in process seemed rather slow. Not everyone was affected by the problem, but it was reported widely enough for Microsoft to notice.

And so the KB4576754 update entered the fray, which has been rolling out since the end of August. You'll have to wait for it to roll out to your Windows 10 machine, a there doesn't appear to be anyway to force a download. But if you go into the update section in Windows 10 setting, you can scan for updates to ensure your PC is keeping a virtual eye out for the latest patches.

The update also upgrade the original Edge browser to the Chromium version, whether people like it or not; there is a way to stop it but that requires some technical knowledge. But it doesn't appear to be causing slowdown or system crashes.

Windows 10 updates haven't exactly been running smoothly this year. But it appears Microsoft is listening to community feedback and working on fixing things it may have inadvertently broken.