Windows 10 update is forcing users to install Microsoft Edge

It’s common knowledge that the Windows 10 Edge browser isn’t much loved, but that’s not stopping Microsoft from forcing users to install it onto their devices.

Two new Windows 10 updates (KB4576754 and KB4576753) will force people to install the new Chromium-based version of the Edge browser, Bleeping Computer reports. The new version does replace the legacy Edge browser and promises better performance, but it’s still a forced install for an operating system that has a history of being open and giving users choice.

You won't be forced to use the new Edge browser; you'll simply have to put up with it being on your computer. But if you do use Edge rather than Google Chrome, which is the most used web browser in the world, then Microsoft has a few neat tricks in store.

For starters all your Start menu pins, shortcuts, tiles that you’ve been using in the current version of Edge will be transferred over to the new version of the web browser. That should mean you won’t have to take time configuring the new Edge browser into the way you like it. The browser can also import bookmarks from Chrome.

If you have the Edge browser pinned to your taskbar, the updated version will quietly replace it. And by default the protocols that the current version of Edge handles will be ported over to the Chromium-based Edge. As will passwords, favourites and even open tabs.

So while Microsoft is forcing the new version of Edge onto Windows 10 users, it’s at least making it easy for them to make the jump from the old version.

Some might not like this move, but it ties in with Microsoft's long-term strategy to build out and streamline Windows 10 with new features like the revamped Start menu. And that includes improving Edge, even if the browser isn’t a leader in web surfing.

If you can't swallow this situation, then you will be able to uninstall the new version of Edge. But that will require you to roll up your sleeves and get stuck into using command line functions; it might just be easier to ignore the new browser.