What time is the Fortnite Galactus live event? Here’s when the Fortnite Nexus War finale begins

Fortnite live event start time The fight with Galactus starts at 4 p.m. ET today (Dec. 1). This is a live event with no rebroadcast times.

Today's Fortnite live event brings one of the Marvel Universe's biggest villains to the fight — and asks the question, can you defeat The Devourer of Worlds? Yes, Fortnite's taken a break from the pop music events for something a bit more sinister.

Details are admittedly sparse. In a blog post Epic Games used to announce the event, it said "It was only a matter of time. Galactus is closing in on the Island and the fate of all Reality lies in the balance. Join the ultimate fight against Galactus in the one-time only Nexus War finale event"

The story of the event, we hear, revolves around Thor looking to rally the masses to fight off Galactus. The big purple menace is apparently obsessed with the "Zero Point" energy that's beneath the surface of the Fortnite island.

How to fight Galactus in the Fortnite live event

The event playlist is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. ET, so you better get going.

Of course, there are some minor requirements. You need the Fortnite 14.60 update, and Epic Games suggests you have logged into the game by 3 p.m. ET at least, an hour before its official 4 p.m. start time.

That's it. Seriously, True Believers. Best of luck in defeating Galactus. For your sake, we hope he's still woozy from overeating at Thanksgiving. Which makes us wonder if he ate a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, or devour more worlds than usual?

Content creators looking to share footage of their participation in this event should check out Epic Games' fine print about doing just that.