Spence vs Crawford live stream: How to watch the boxing online, free option, fight card, start time, odds

Boxing fans have been waiting for Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford ever since the former picked up his first world title in 2017. Two superb unbeaten southpaws who have featured at the top of pound-for-pound lists for half a decade, the Americans will put their various world welterweight belts – Spence has the WBC, WBA and IBF straps, with Crawford the WBO champion since 2018 – on the line for the first undisputed title at the weight. Get ready for a barnstormer.

Spence vs Crawford is available for free in Mexico, and will be a PPV in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Spence vs Crawford live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Spence vs Crawford live stream start time ►Date: Saturday (July 29)

►Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

► Main event start time: Ringwalks are expected for around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sunday) / 2 p.m. AEST (Sunday).

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• U.S. — Showtime PPV ($84.99)

• U.K. — TNT Sports Box Office (£19.95)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ever since Errol Spence broke Kell Brook's eye socket in 2017 to wrestle the IBF world welterweight title from the Brit, the Truth has been world champion. Spence added the WBC title to his collection with a split decision defeat of Shawn Porter in September 2019, then took Yordenis Ugas' WBA title from him last time out in April 2022. The Truth has made six title defences, but this is the one every has been demanding from the Long Island southpaw ever since that Brook defeat. He has also had to contend with a horrific car crash in October 2019 in his hometown of Dallas, when flipping his Ferrari and spending nearly a week in hospital. Holding three of the belts, Spence is an elite pressure fighter whose power could move up the divisions.

Terence Crawford has been a world champion since beating Ricky Burns in Glasgow in March 2014 for the WBO world lightweight title. Bud later became undisputed world light-welterweight champion in knocking out Julius Indongo inside three rounds in August 2019, before making the expected move up to welterweight. Since moving up a division, he has Jose Benadivez, Kell Brook, Amir Khan and Shawn Porter on his resumé, but there's no doubting that Spence will be the southpaw from Nebraska's toughest test yet.

Spence has reaffirmed his intention "to win by any means necessary", promising his front-foot style will do the damage with a strong jab and excellent body shots. The 33-year-old is younger, bigger and perhaps a bit stronger, but Crawford is a master defensive fighter who boxes at range and seldom gets hit. It could be that his counter-punching, reactive style may win out, but if Spence lands big then all bets are off.

Here's how to watch a free Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford live stream from anywhere, if you are traveling in the U.S. or beyond.

Spence vs Crawford free live streams available in Mexico

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – the biggest fight of 2023 will be shown for FREE on the channel Azteca 7 to all those in Mexico.

If you're a Mexican stuck abroad, and want to tune into the free Spence vs Crawford live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Spence vs Crawford live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Mexican service, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca 7 or another service and watch Spence vs Crawford.

Spence vs Crawford live streams by country

Crawford vs Spence live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Fight fans in the UK can enjoy the Spence vs Crawford live stream by ordering the PPV from TNT Sports Box Office to watch either on TV or online. The fight costs £19.95, which is one of the cheapest PPVs we've found. If you've never heard of TNT Sports before, don't worry, it's just the newly rebranded name for BT Sport.

The TNT Sports Box Office website is the place to go to watch online, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay.

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Crawford vs Spence on TNT Sports Box Office, which is BT Sport by a different name. Live coverage gets underway at 12 a.m. BST bright and early on Sunday morning, with the main event's ringwalks expected at around 4 a.m. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the Spence vs Crawford live stream in the US

Crawford vs Spence is exclusive to Showtime PPV in the US, with the PPV priced at a hefty $84.99. Live coverage of the event begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday evening, while the main event ringwalks are expected to take place at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Watch Crawford vs Spence on Showtime PPV ($84.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford: live stream in Canada

Fight fans in Canada rejoice, you can watch the Spence vs Crawford fight on PPV.com. The slightly less good news is that the mega bout is going to be one of the priciest options, at a cost of $84.99, roughly the equivalent of CA$112.

PPV.com is the place to live stream Spence vs Crawford in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the main event fighters expected to make their ringwalks at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Travelling outside Canada right now? You can use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports | Spence vs Crawford | AU$39.95

The Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford card is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. AEST on Sunday, July 30, with the main event expected to start around 2 p.m. AEST. The Spence vs Crawford fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$39.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Errol Spence Jr Terence Crawford Nationality American American Date of birth March 3rd, 1990 September 28th, 1987 Height 5' 9'' 5' 8" Reach 72" 74" Total fights 28 39 Record 28-0 (22 KOs) 39-0 (30 KOs)

Spence vs Crawford fight card

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford for undisputed welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera; WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago; For the vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia; Super welterweight

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales, 6 rounds, lightweights

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Borgaro, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin, 8 rounds, lightweights

Kevin Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather, 6 rounds, welterweights

Spence vs Crawford odds

DraftKings has the odds in favor of Crawford (-150) to the underdog Spence (+120).

The fight is expected to go the distance, as there's a -270 over and +190 under for 10.5 rounds.