Marseille vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Europa League group game online

Brighton face another tricky game in the Europa League as they travel to France to take on Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome in what could be a crucial Group B encounter — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Marseille vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Marseille vs Brighton live stream takes place on Thursday, October 5

► Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After Brighton’s first-ever game in Europe ended in a 3-2 defeat thanks to a late winner from AEK Athens forward Ezequiel Ponce, the Seagulls will be looking for a positive result against a Marseille side who have endured a tough start to the season. The French outfit have won just two of their first seven Ligue 1 games, while their form in Europe has been dismal with only one victory in their last 15 Europa League games.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will also be looking for a reaction from his players after their 6-1 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa at the weekend. Despite this defeat there have been plenty of positives since the season began, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Solly March all impressing, while new loan signing Ansu Fati scored his first goal in the loss at Villa Park.

De Zerbi promised supporters there would be a reaction after the heavy defeat and will be boosted by Marseille’s poor Europa League record. Can the Seagulls gain a first-ever win in European football? Or will Gattuso lead his side to victory?

With plenty at stake for both clubs, you won’t want to miss the Marseille vs Brighton live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch online for free and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Marseille vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream on Paramount Plus.

We rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, and you can sign up for just $5.99 a month – although you will see ads.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports has the Marseille vs Brighton live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on TNT sports 2 if you have a paid subscription. Coverage gets underway at 5pm BST.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Marseille vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Europa League live streams you'll also need to pay $15 for the Sports add-on.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Marseille vs Brighton live stream on BeIN Sports. $14.99 per month, or $149.99 for their annual pass. For new customers they offer a 7-day free trial so give that a whirl if you’re new.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.