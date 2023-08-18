Ireland vs England live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up online

England face a tough test when they take on Ireland in Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up in Dublin. The top-ranked team in the world, Ireland are on a 15-game winning streak at the Aviva Stadium and won't want Steve Borthwick's strugglers to end that run.

Ireland vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Ireland vs England live stream begins on Saturday (Aug. 19).

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 20)

Six Nations champions Ireland took a weekend off after returning to action with a 33-17 win over Italy a fortnight ago, in which Caelan Doris scored two tries to overcome a slow start. However, they lost back-rower Jack Conan, full-back Jimmy O’Brien and scrum-half Craig Casey to injuries, which could pose an unwelcome headache for Andy Farrell just weeks away from the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland were without Johnny Sexton for the Italy clash and will be again when England visit Dublin, as the skipper serves a suspension for pursuing the match officials in the aftermath of Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat in May. England will be without their captain too, despite the red card that Owen Farrell received for a dangerously high tackle against Wales being overturned – to widespread disbelief – on Tuesday. An appeal by World Rugby could force another U-turn.

England were 9-10 down when Farrell left the field but eventually ran out 19-17 winners, with George Ford playing a starring role in the team's comeback and kicking the winning penalty. With scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet's ankle injury ruling him out of action for months, will Borthwick will have to try out a completely new-look half-back pairing.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch the Ireland vs England live streams in the US

It's great news for fans in the U.S., with every 2023 Summer International match, including Ireland vs England, live on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Ireland vs England live stream for FREE in the UK

British rugby lovers will be able to watch Ireland vs England live streams on Prime Video. What's more, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before and watch every Summer International without spending a penny.

Prime Video is one of the many Amazon Prime perks, adding to the free shipping offered online. Prime also Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch Ireland vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2023 Summer Internationals, including the Ireland vs England live stream, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

How to watch an Ireland vs England live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every Summer International, including Ireland vs England, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

