Fulham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It's been a long time since we've seen a West London derby where Fulham are in the ascendancy over Chelsea, but that's exactly what's in store at Craven Cottage on Monday. It's an unpredictable Premier League match-up where the points could easily go to either part of the capital. Here's how to watch a Fulham vs Chelsea live stream, and it's easy to watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Fulham vs Chelsea Live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Monday, Oct. 2

► Time: Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The start of Mauricio Pochettino's reign in the Chelsea hotseat has suffered no lack of doom-laden column inches or mirth from opposing fans. The Blues' only win so far this season came at home to Luton Town, and they've already gone down to defeats at the hands of Nottm Forest, Aston Villa (both at Stamford Bridge) and across town at West Ham.

They'll be all too aware that a visit down the road to Craven Cottage will be no easy place to go on Monday, having lost there 2-1 back in January. And they're not helped with by the sheer amount of players still unavailable, including the likes of Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia. Pochettino seriously needs his senior players to step up and claim their first league win since August 25.

It's been an up and down kind of campaign so far for Marco Silva's men in white. After Fulham's successful return to the top flight last season, losing star man Aleksandar Mitrovic to the Saudi Pro League has taken the wind out of their sails somewhat. Silva will be hopeful that Sasa Lukic will be fit enough to start on Monday, although it looks likely that Adama Traore and Tosin Adarabioyo will miss out through injury.

It's set to be an unmissable Fulham vs Chelsea live stream so read on for all the best viewing options – and how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere.

How to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on a variety of paid-for TV channels around the world. But if you're not in your home country when this EPL game is on, you'll find that your usual streaming service is blocked if you try to watch it overseas.

To get around this, you'll need a VPN (virtual private network), The best VPNs let you get around geo-restrictions and watch streams as if you were back in your home country.

The very best of the best is ExpressVPN, which combines fantastic speeds with reassuring ease-of-use and security smarts. Plus, you can give it a go risk-free thanks to Express's no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is top of the VPN league, with our testing showing it to be a speedy, reliable and secure piece of software. There are servers based in 160 locations across 94 countries worldwide, with 24/7 customer service in case you run into any difficulties. And the 30-day money-back guarantee means you can give it a try 100% risk-free.

Using a VPN is as simple as 1-2-3...

1. Download and install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the best you can get right now.

2. Choose your server location. So if you're overseas but want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server location from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the streaming site or app you'd normally watch the game on (e.g. NBC website, Sling TV) and watch like you were back at home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can tune into a Fulham vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. The USA Network is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? Sling TV is a great value choice for cord-cutters. You'll need the Sling Blue package that starts at $40/month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Fubo is another excellent OTT option. Its Pro Plan costs $74.99/month but gives you 168 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy — plus, there's a 7-day free trial you can take advantage of. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40/month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA Network.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

You'll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in the U.K. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event stations.

There are a many and varied options to get Sky Sports — it costs, for example, £20/month to add the channels to an existing Sky plan — and 4K coverage comes as standard when you sign up.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you'd sooner not splash out on a full Sky Sports package, then going for a commitment-free Now Sports Membership may be the better option. You can sign up a day at a time for £11.98 or choose a month-long membership for £34.99.

Even if you have one of the above streaming services, you'll find that Fulham vs Chelsea live streams will be blocked when you're abroad. To solve that issue, you could download a VPN, with ExpressVPN being the best around right now.

How to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Specialist streaming service Fubo is the exclusive home to Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you access to every single EPL game, as well as matches from Ligue 1 from France and Serie A and Coppa Italia from Italy. You get 63 premium channels in all, including the likes of CBC, BeIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% over the course of the year by purchasing an annual plan at $219.99.

Alternatively, Fubo's premium plan — usually priced at $39.99/month, but currently with a $5 discount — adds an additional 20 entertainment channels (including Global TV, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, etc), the ability for 4K streaming and 1,000 hours of DVR.

Canadians currently overseas can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to get around geo-restrictions and stream with Fubo as if they were back at hime.

How to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Optus Sport once again has the rights to show English Premier league soccer Down Under. So that includes the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream and all other 379 games of the 2023/24 season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD/month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account without interruption.

How to watch the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

To watch Fulham vs Chelsea live streams in New Zealand, Kiwis will need access to Sky Sport. It costs $60.98 NZD/month, or commitment-phobescan opt for a temporary Sky Sport Now service, which gives you Sky Sport channels for $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.