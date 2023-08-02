Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch the USA pre-season friendly online

The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream sees Mauricio Pochettino's side conclude their pre-season tour of the United States with a match against a top Bundesliga side in Chicago. Ready for kick off? We'll show you how to watch a Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

► Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (Aug. 3) / 10:30 p.m. AEST (Aug. 3)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Official Chelsea F.C. website (UK)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• AUS — beIN Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea will be looking to end their pre-season tour of the USA on a high when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Chicago's Soldier Field today.

Mauricio Pochettino has already overseen victories over Wrexham (5-0), Brighton & Hove Albion (4-3) and Fulham (2-0) in America, as well as a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. The new Chelsea boss will be keen to end the tour undefeated as he gets his team ready for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which gets under way later this month.

It is dangerous to read too much into pre-season results but Chelsea have cause for optimism based on their recent performances. It will not be difficult to improve on last term's dismal 12th-place finish over in England's top division, and the early signs under Pochettino are promising.

This is Chelsea's last game before their Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 13. We may therefore see Pochettino choose his strongest possible side, although Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Marcus Bettinelli are all missing with injury.

Dortmund are also in great form. They have won five friendlies on the trot, including a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Another win here would give Edin Terzic's side plenty of confidence going into the new Bundesliga season, as BVB attempt to dethrone perennial champions Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Dortmund fans will hope to see summer signing Felix Nmecha in action for the first time here, but Nico Schlotterbeck and Julien Duranville look set to miss out. Former Liverpool man Emre Can will start just a few days after he signed a new contract with the club, while ex-West Ham striker Sebastien Haller should also feature.

Can Chelsea overcome the German side and end their pre-season in style? Tune into a Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream to find out. We’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund anywhere

The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the official Chelsea F.C. website or another service and watch the game.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live streams by country

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K., fans can watch a FREE Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on the official Chelsea FC website. Broadcasting for the game starts 30 minutes before kick-off, which is 1am BST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

There's also the option to download the official Chelsea F.C. 5th Stand app (Android/iOS) and watch the free live stream that way. Or tune into the paid stream on Viaplay 1.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You can still follow the game free by using one of the best football VPN services.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN app on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on beIN Sports, which has the rights to this pre-season friendly.

You might already have beIN as part of your cable package, but if not you can sign up for a standalone subscription which will cost you AUD $14.99 per month, or AUD $129.99 annually.

Visiting Australia from your home in the U.K.? You can simply use a VPN to watch free via the official Chelsea F.C. website. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the VPN services out there.