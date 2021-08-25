iPad mini 6 unofficial renders show new colors and bring rumored specs to life

August is nearly over, meaning that Apple's annual fall event is approaching fast, with reports stating that Cupertino may bring five new products to the table this year, including the rumored iPad mini 6. Apple's next generation of its compact tablet is rumored to get a handful of upgrades, such as a Touch ID sensor on the power button, an A14 Bionic chip a completely reworked design, and more.

We've now spotted new iPad mini 6 render images (courtesy of concept designer Michael Ma), showing off an array of new color options. The overall design reminds us of the current iPad Air 2020, but it's interesting to see what the larger rumored 8.4-inch display could look like.

Previous iPad mini tablets never came in more than three color options: Gold, Space Grey, and Silver. Apple has clearly seen some successful launches with its other recent colorful devices, from the likes of the iMac 2021, iPhone 12 lineup to the iPad Air 2020. So it's only reasonable that Cupertino does the same for its more affordable and compact tablet too.

The concept design also hints at other new features, corresponding to the previous leaks and rumors that we've spotted before. One of the images show off an 8.4-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, while another focuses on a Touch ID sensor integrated into the tablet's power button, similar to what Apple has already implemented in the iPad Air.

(Image credit: Michael Ma)

From the looks of it, USB-C charging could also be on the table, as well as the support for the Apple Pencil. The images specify a 3rd generation Apple Pencil, which would attach magnetically to the iPad, as well as pair and charge wirelessly (similar to how the handy accessory currently operates on other iPads).

All-in-all, the new concept design basically suggests that the rumored iPad mini 6 could be a smaller version of the 4th gen iPad Air with slimmer bezels and flat-edged design. And the five color options could be named the same way: Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue.

Quite a few of reports have been hinting that Apple's got a new iPad mini 6 in the works. The rumors gained even more traction since Apple started reportedly surveying its customers in China in order to get more feedback based on the previously released models.

One of the latest rumors from Techordo claimed to have gotten an aluminum mold of what appears to be the iPad mini 6, hinting at a significant redesign.

While some sources speak about a potential mini-LED display that would be the same size as its 7.9-inch predecessor, others speculate that the iPad mini 6 would get an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display, which is exactly what we've spotted in the concept design above. The rumored iPad mini 6 is also tipped to be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is currently featured in the latest iPhone 12 models.

If you're curious to read more about Apple's potential compact tablet, be sure to head over to our iPad mini 6 hub page, and take a look at all the latest rumors and leaks.