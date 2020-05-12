UFC Jacksonville live stream: Fight Night Smith vs. Teixeira, how to watch, start time

Finding a UFC Jacksonville live stream to watch Fight Night Smith vs. Teixeira might be complicated if you're just getting used to streaming fights at home, without PPV. And now that the popular mixed martial arts promotion has shed its two-month-long hiatus, we've got weeknight fights.

The UFC Fight Night 173 main event sees a battle in the light heavyweight division, between third-ranked Anthony Smith and eighth-ranked Glover Teixeira. While the former has one more win to his record, he also has twice as many losses.

UFC Jacksonville Fight Night Start Time UFC Fight Night 173's main card takes place at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific | 2 a.m. GMT) tomorrow (Wednesday, May 13).

Pre-show bouts start earlier, at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Smith and Teixeira were originally scheduled to fight in late April, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. Instead, UFC Jacksonville broadcasts from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The card also features fights up and down the weight divisions. Heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux will square off on the main card, as will the Lightweight division's Alexander Hernandez and Drew Dober.

The sole women's division fight on the card sees bantamweights Sijara Eubanks and Sarah Moras hitting the octagaon, on the pre-show. Ready to find the UFC Fight Night Smith vs. Teixeira live stream? Here's what you need to know about the big event.

Where to live stream UFC Fight Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night 173's preliminary and main cards are both exclusive to ESPN Plus, ESPN's streaming service that is available both by itself and bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu, in a big deal for cord-cutters.

But unlike UFC 249, you won't have to pay again for Fight Night, after subscribing.

The Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle gets you all three services for a low $12.99 per month. That includes Disney Plus with 4K Ultra-HD video and 4 simultaneous streams, which costs $15.99 on Netflix.View Deal

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

UFC Jacksonville fight card

No matter whether you call it UFC Fight Night 173, UFC Fight Night Smith vs. Teixeira or plain and simple Fight Night, these are the 11 matches on the card for Wednesday.

As always, the card is subject to change, as was the case with UFC 249, where Uriah Hall's match against Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was pulled, when the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (6 pm Eastern, ESPN Plus):

Andrei Arlovski vs Philipe Lins (Heavyweight)

Michael Johnson vs Thiago Moises (Lightweight)

Sijara Eubanks (#15) vs Sarah Moras (Women's Bantamweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (Light Heavyweight)

Hunter Azure vs Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

Chase Sherman vs Isaac Villanueva (Heavyweight)

Main Card (9 p.m. Eastern, ESPN Plus):