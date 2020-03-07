UFC 248 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs Romero

Get your UFC 248 live stream set up now, because this Saturday night's stacked properly, with an excellent pair of title fights at the top. The likely main event sees the undefeated Israel Adesanya (18 - 0 - 0) take on Yoel Romero (13 - 4 - 0), in a defense of the former's UFC Middleweight Championship title.

Adjacent to that match is a UFC Women's Strawweight Championship fight between the champ champion Zhang Weili (20 - 1 - 0), who's defending against former title-holder Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-3-0).

Actually watching a UFC 248 live stream might not be as simple as you think. So we've compiled the following fight guide to help you find each bout on the streaming service (or channel) of choice, and help you watch the fights from anywhere in the world, on practically any device:

UFC 248 start time, location UFC 248's main card will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific | 3 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, March 8. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV.

UFC 248 Prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Live stream UFC 248 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 248, you'll still be able to watch it on the services you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Where can I live stream UFC 248?

UFC 248 will air across different networks. First, you'll need to subscribe to UFC’s UFC Fight Pass to watch the early prelims. You'll then need to switch over to ESPN for the prelims. The Main Card is airing on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

How can I live stream UFC 248 without a cable or satellite subscription?

In order to watch every fight on Saturday, you’ll first need to sign up for ESPN Plus , a $5 per month/$50 per year service that streams sports games in both major and minor sports leagues, as well as UFC fights. A new ESPN+ subscription also includes ESPN Plus PPV, but you'll need to pay $80 to get both a year of service and the main card fights. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the PPV side of the fight card will cost $60.

The early prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass, a streaming service that offers both live and on-demand fights, as well as original content. UFC Fight Pass costs between $7.99 and $9.99 per month, depending on whether you choose a six-month subscription or opt for a 12-month subscription.

The preliminary card will air on ESPN, which is generally available on a wide variety of streaming services. Here's a guide on which services have ESPN:

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including aESPN. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream ESPN. HBO is also included in the package for the same price. View Deal

How can I watch UFC 248 with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you're hoping to watch UFC 248 with a cable or satellite subscription, you'll unfortunately be out of luck. You'll need to have UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ in order to watch all of the fights on Saturday night.

UFC 248 early prelims

Women's Strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti

UFC 248 preliminary card

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs José Alberto Quiñónez

Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn

UFC 248 main card

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight: Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Li Jiangliang

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan