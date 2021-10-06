Twitch reportedly hit by massive hack — here's what you need to do

Twitch, the streaming and chat platform used by millions of online gamers, seems to have been seriously hacked.
An anonymous post to 4chan early today (Oct. 6) linked to a 125GB stash of data that seems to contain Twitch source code and financial information, including the amount paid out to streamers, reports Video Games Chronicle.
Also apparently included was source code for Vapor, a competitor to Steam that Twitch has been rumored to be working on.
It's not clear if passwords or usernames were leaked, but the posted data is labeled "Part I," implying more is on the way.
If you have a Twitch account, you should probably change your password immediately just as a precaution. Make it unique and strong. Then turn on Twitch's two-factor authentication if you haven't already enabled it.
If you get paid by Twitch, check activity on whichever account you have that Twitch pays into. Choose the strongest available security settings on that account too.
This is a breaking story, and we'll be updating this for some time.
Twitch has allegedly been hacked and leaked. Many streamers confirming personal data from the leak to be accurate. If you’re a streamer and had your payout data leaked, ensure your financial services have strongest MFA available on, threat model is now sadly elevated even more. https://t.co/1SeyhrUPVxOctober 6, 2021