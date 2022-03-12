Had enough of Wordle serving up impossible solutions? Well then how about swapping five-letter words for countries and finding today's Worldle answer instead. And don't worry, because I can guarantee you that you'll find it even harder (today at least).

The idea behind Worldle is a simple one — you get six guesses to find the mystery country or territory (that last bit is important, as you'll see), with each turn telling you how far away you are from the target and in which direction.

Like its siblings, Worldle resets each day, so if you miss one game you'll have no way of knowing what the previous day's answers were. However, we'll be keeping track of the last few games in this article, as well as giving you hints for today's Worldle answer. And, if you're really stuck, you can even find out the answer below — though that's not as much as getting it right on your own.

Warning: spoilers lie ahead for game #50, so only read on if you want to know today's Worldle answer!

Today's Worldle hints

Before I go ahead and reveal today's Worldle answer, I'll give you a few clues to guide you in the right direction:

You won't have heard of it

It's the most remote island in the world

It's uninhabited (by humans at least)

It's a Norwegian dependency

I'm aware that those clues may not help you that much — I'm sorry, but without explicitly giving away the answer, there's not a lot more I can say. However, this might make it a bit easier: today's Worldle answer begins with B.

Alright, that's the hints done with — time for the solution.

Today's Worldle answer, game #50, Saturday, March 12

So, what is today's Worldle answer for game #50?

Drumroll please… it's Bouvet Island.

No, me neither.

Bouvet Island is (apparently) an volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean. It's a Norwegian dependency, but as nobody lives there that's fairly moot. Presumably it has an important strategic position for if the Norwegians ever want to go to war with the Antarticans.

Yesterday's Worldle answer, Guernsey, was pretty tough but this is arguably even harder. At least people live on Guernsey, so I'd imagine they got it right even if nobody else did. Unless there are lots of penguins playing Worldle, nobody has a similar advantage today.

It's the most remote island on Earth and you need to zoom right out on Google Maps to even see any land around it:

So, Worldle has got a bit silly. This was always a possibility given that, as the help screen rather vaguely puts it, the Worldle answer is always "a valid country, territory, ..." Yes, there's a lot of room for interpretation in those three dots.

How did I do? Well I got it in 5/6. But that was pure luck and what could even be considered cheating.

Worldle autocompletes your answers — which is important as the likes of Djibouti and Kyrgyzstan would otherwise cause a few problems — so after my first few wrong guesses my strategy involved typing in "island" then scrolling through and trying likely candidates.

(Image credit: Worldle)

Still, I'm betting that anyone playing Worldle today has learned about a new place — and that's always a good thing, right? Right?

Previous Worldle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Worldle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 11 games.