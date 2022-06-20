This video game adaptation arrives on Netflix next month

If you missed Uncharted when it was in theaters, and didn’t want to pay to buy or rent it on demand, you’re in luck: according to What’s On Netflix (opens in new tab), the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation hits U.S. Netflix on July 15.

It seems like plenty of people have already seen Uncharted. The movie brought in $148.4 million at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and $401.5 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $120 million. The movie’s also been available through premium on-demand services since the end of April , though we don’t have any figures on how well it performed.

But this will mark Uncharted’s streaming debut, and the first time people can see it without paying extra money for the privilege. So it’s bound to get its fair share of views, whether you’re a fan of the Uncharted franchise or not.

Uncharted was not particularly popular with critics, and currently has a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) based on 246 reviews, making it officially a “rotten” movie. The synopsis on the site reads that Uncharted is “promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films.”

However, the audience score paints a different picture, with a score of 90%. That’s based on over 5,000 verified ratings. From the audience side, Rotten Tomatoes describes the movie thusly: “With plenty of action and a terrific cast, Uncharted is a solid adaptation of the games — and a fun throwback to classic adventure movies of the past.” IMDB gives the movie a slightly less-impressive 6.4/10 (opens in new tab).

Whether you’ll enjoy the movie yourself is another matter entirely. If you’re a die-hard fan of the games, you may not be quite so hot on the changes the Uncharted movie made. This is a Nathan Drake origin story, rather than an adventure featuring the experienced treasure hunter-come-explorer from the games, and he’s played by the fresh-faced Tom Holland as a result.

Also Sully, played by one-time Nathan Drake frontrunner Mark Wahlberg, lacks his signature moustache.

Those unfamiliar with the games may enjoy the movie, or they may not. It all depends on how much you like action movies, particularly those that aren’t on the same level as things like Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Still, Uncharted is only two hours long and won’t be making a huge dent in life. Plus it won’t cost you anything, assuming you already have a Netflix subscription, which is more than you can say for buying a ticket to see it in theaters.