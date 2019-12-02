This Sonos One Cyber Monday deal is too good to pass up

Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers on the market. And for Cyber Monday, you can get one of its top speakers on the cheap.

Over at Amazon on Cyber Monday, you can pick up the second-generation Sonos One wireless speaker for $149, a $50 discount off its regular retail price of $199. That's just about the best deal we've seen on the Sonos One all year.

Sonos One: was $199 now $149

Amazon is offering the great-sounding Sonos One at a big discount. If you want a portable, but nice-looking wireless speaker, Sonos One is for you.View Deal

In our Sonos One review, we called the device the "best-sounding Alexa speaker yet," and found its Alexa integration to be excellent. We also like that it works with Google Assistant, the search giant's Alexa alternative.

"From ABBA to Frank Zappa, anything I threw at the Sonos speakers came through spectacularly, given their size," reviewer Mike Prospero said. "My living room was filled with rich, full sound. I tried turning the speakers to 11, but could only manage about an 8 before they were ear-splittingly loud."

