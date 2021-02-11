This Nvidia RTX 3090 is designed to break records — and your bank account

If you’ve been trying to find where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3090, you might be interested in a new model from Galax. Be warned, though, while the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is built for maximum speeds, its striking design and immense price tag make it a luxury even by RTX 3090 standards.

Australian retailer MWave has the base model in stock for $3,899 AUD, or about $3,016 in USD. Then there’s the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium, which has the same clock speeds but adds in its own little LCD display, for $3,999 AUD/$3095 USD. Finally, there’s the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition, which raises the boost clock speed from 1,815MHz to 1,875MHz. The price? A cool $4,499 AUD, or about $3,482 in USD.

Considering Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is 'only' $1,499, that’s the kind of pricing that even the most profiteering reseller would probably think is a tad much. But even more so than less expensive RTX 3090 variants, the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF range isn’t meant to simply run games smoothly. It’s been built to break speed records.

This is evident in both the name — HOF stands for Hall of Fame — and those monster boost clock speeds. The Founders’ Edition sets this to a maximum of 1,695MHz, but Galax has pushed that peak by nearly 200MHz on the Limited Edition model.

Combined with the need for tripled-up 8-pin power connectors and the official recommendation for a 1,000 watt PSU, and you’ve got a trio of cards that are intended more for hardcore overclocking than anything else. Competitive overclocking can get pretty…competitive, so there are absolutely people out there willing to pay top dollar for graphics cars that can better handle the added power.

The 4.3 inch LCD display that comes with the Premium and Limited Edition also has the purpose of displaying system monitoring information, like system load and temperatures, which again are mainly of use for overclockers.

That said, it’s not all purely utilitarian. Aesthetically the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF range is also one of the most retina-searingly extravagant on the market, with an all-white paint job, thick metal backplate and onboard RGB lighting. The LCD panel can also attach magnetically to the side of the card, adding what looks like an icy crown.

With regional tax differences we’d hope the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF range isn’t quite so expensive should it come to the U.S. But either way, they would never be an ideal purchase for the average PC builder. Instead, we’d recommend keeping an eye on our guides on where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3080 and where to buy the Nvidia RTX 3070, as both those cards are more reasonable in price and power consumption.