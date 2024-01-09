The XGIMI Horizon Max is the world’s first long-throw projector with IMAX certification for the ultimate home movie nights

Going up against the likes of Samsung and Epson isn’t an easy task, but XGIMI is proving itself as a valiant contender in the projector sphere thanks to its new Horizon Max.

With a design ethos that gives it a quaint edge featuring a sleek metal frame and wood grills on its face, the Horizon Max looks nothing like a 4K long-throw projector with IMAX certification — but that it is. In fact, it's the first of its kind, according to XGIMI.

The company is showcasing the newest additions to its projector lineup at CES 2024, with the Horizon Max and its incredible specs — like 3,100 lumens of brightness and a 2000:1 contrast ratio — on full display.

Right alongside the Horizon Max sits an additional long-throw projector solution aptly called the Aladdin, which serves as an all-in-one overhead light, projector, and speaker system. Price and availability for both gadgets has yet to be revealed.

Pushing projection to the MAX

XGIMI aims to make the Horizon Max the go-to destination for late-night movie watching, as the company worked alongside IMAX to deliver an incredible home entertainment solution. The Horizon Max uses two completely new technologies that XGIMI is touting as game changers in the projector space — Dual Light 2.0 and ISA 5.0 (Intelligent Screen Adaptation).

ISA 5.0 is, simply put, the foundational bedrock of the device, allowing it to seamlessly interact with the user’s surface and automatically tweak itself for the best quality image within that particular space. There's no fussing with placement or laborious keystone correcting as the Horizon Max does it all for you in seconds.

The feature uses a 3D ToF sensor that accurately determines the best positioning for the projection on practically any wall you throw its way. Auto-keystone correction isn’t exactly new, as even Xming’s 1080p Page One projector uses similar functionality, but it's never been available at the level promised by the Horizon Max.

This is because the projector not only auto-tweaks itself for the most balanced image quality, but it also saves the particular settings for that specific wall space. That means users can freely move the Horizon Max throughout the household, using one wall (maybe the one furthest away from windows and light sources) for movies and a completely different surface for playing video games.

The Horizon Max also uses Dual Light 2.0, which simply means it leverages two varied light sources (hence “dual light”) for even brighter displayed scenes. This is what allows the projector up to 3,100 lumens as it not only uses a triple laser for impeccable color ranges but also an optical engine with MCL lasers for the most cinematic picture on the block.

XGIMI explained that both Dual Light 2.0 and ISA 5.0 technologies will be used across its forthcoming 2024 projector lineup, an exciting prospect as the laser TV space grows ever more popular.

A carpet ride of wonder in your living room

(Image credit: XGIMI)

In tandem with its highly exciting new Horizon Max product, XGIMI has also debuted a 3-in-1 ceiling light that works as both a projector and speaker system. It’s yet another interesting development in the projector industry, allowing users a bit more freedom in terms of space and functionality.

Called the Aladdin, the device just looks like any old circular ceiling light — except it’s packed with a projection screen that can hit up to 100-inches and allows for a 0.7:1 projection ratio for incredible coverage and light dissipation.

Both the Aladdin and the Horizon Max are tipped for release in 2024, but pricing and official debut dates remain to be determined.

These announcements come on the heels of the release of XGIMI's Horizon Ultra, a new compact projector that didn't exactly score well in our review. Leveraging new technologies like the Dual Light 2.0 and ISA 5.0 could make XGIMI's future product line that much more enticing for both projector lovers and prospecting consumers in the space.

