The Best Gaming Mouse You Can Buy Is Just $35 for Prime Day

The Logitech G502 has long been our favorite gaming mouse thanks to its smart, comfortable design and slew of customization options. And now that the G502 has dropped to just $34.99 for Amazon Prime Day, it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone in the market for a new mouse.

The G502 Proteus Spectrum is currently $50 off of its regular price, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this top-of-the-line peripheral.

This mouse stands out due to its highly intuitive and comfy design, which packs a whopping 11 programmable buttons that give you maximum control while playing your favorite PC games. It also has adjustable weights that allow you to tailor the mouse's feel to your playstyle, as well as a ton of options for customizing profiles and RGB lighting using Logitech's G Hub software.

In fact, the G502 is one of the only mice to earn a rare 5 out of 5 stars in our review. So if you're looking to upgrade your setup with a new gaming mouse, make sure to snag this deal before Prime Day ends on July 16.