The 7 best hybrid and memory foam mattresses to buy in the Black Friday sales

There's nothing better than getting into a warm, comfortable bed once the winter nights start kicking in. And the key to having a good night’s sleep is a quality mattress. This year Black Friday mattress deals are a perfect time to invest in a new bed from top brands and retailers. Since there are so many offers going on, we're here to help point you in the right direction.

From classic memory foam mattresses to hybrid models that combine foam with springs, these mattresses may seem like an extravagant purchase at a time when we are all watching the pennies, but with some impressive savings, it would be a crime not to invest. We’ve rounded seven deals where you can bag some of the best mattresses for as little as $579 in a queen.

Whether you're hoping to save a ton or even splurge a little, you'll find some outstanding values among the following hybrid and memory foam Black Friday mattress deals...

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $1,099 (queen)

Now: $659 (queen) at Nectar

Saving: $440 Summary: There is a reason why this mattress tops our best memory foam mattress guide year after year. It has a medium-firm rating, but it still retains that sink-in softness that you’d expect from a memory foam mattress. As we note in our Nectar Mattress review, isn’t bad when it comes to cooling thanks to a breathable cooling cover and gel-infused foam. At 12 inches tall with exceptional edge support, this is a great choice for anyone who struggles getting in and out of bed, too. This mattress is also available in a hybrid version, which plus-size sleepers may find more supportive. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: Nectar is well known for their epic sales throughout the year, and these mattresses are never sold at full price. But this 40% discount for this year’s Black Friday sales is one of the best deals we’ve seen on this mattress. You can pick up a queen size mattress for just $659, pushing it to the very bottom of the mid-range mattress price bracket. Plus, it comes with a 365-night trial and a forever warranty. Nectar also has some pretty impressive deals on bedding bundles with a pillow set, sheet set, and mattress protector, usually costing $599 reduced down to $159 with any mattress purchase.

2. Emma Original Mattress

Was: $1,053 (queen)

Now: $469 (queen) at Emma

Saving: $584 Summary: The Emma Original is one of the best mattress in box options on the market, offering superb comfort for all sleep styles – but it’s incredibly comfy for side sleepers who need that bit of support to relieve pressure points. Three thick layers of CertiPUR-US-certified foam absorb motion so couples will love it, especially if they share a bed with a restless sleeper. The base layer uses HRX foam that prevents dipping and sagging, which makes it a good fit for plus-size sleepers. A layer of Airgocell foam, which sits at the top, is great for temperature regulation, although this mattress does retain some heat, so super-hot sleepers may not find it the best choice. Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: The Emma Original has been reduced by 55% during this year’s Black Friday sales, which is the best savings we’ve seen all year. Although you won’t ever pay full price for an Emma mattress, this offer is nearly over half-off so it’s definitely not one to be missed because we may not see it again until next November.

3. The DreamCloud Mattress

Was: $1,332 (queen)

Now: $799 (queen) at DreamCloud

Saving: $533 Summary: The DreamCloud is an absolute bargain this Black Friday, making it one of the best value hybrid mattresses on our list. This just screams luxury despite its price tag as it’s made up of springs, multiple types of foam, and a cashmere-blend cover. It has a firmness rating of around 6.5 out of 10 but we felt it's more on the firmer side in our DreamCloud Mattress review. Still, pressure relief here is incredible so back and side sleepers who experience joint pain will find this a comfortable option. It’s also a good choice for hot sleepers, and plus-sized sleepers will also find this a sturdy bed to sleep on as the combination of memory foam and springs will hug the body without that sinking feeling that sometimes comes with memory foam layers. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: This Black Friday, there is a whopping 40% off all mattresses at DreamCloud, which is on the higher end of its typical sales. We did spot a 50% discount weeks ahead of Black Friday, which brought the price of a queen to $650. However, at $799 in today's sale, it's still a more affordable alternative to the Saatva Classic – and the DreamCloud comes with a one-year sleep trial and forever warranty, too.

4. Saatva Classic

Was: $1,995 (queen)

Now: $1,595 (queen) at Saatva

Saving: $400 Summary: The Saatva Classic is one of our favorite hybrid mattresses because it’s just so luxurious. It comes in two mattress heights and three different firmness ratings, including plush soft, luxury firm, and firm, for a truly bespoke experience. With dual layers of springs and a breathable organic cotton cover, you won't break a sweat sleeping on this one. As we note in our Saatva Classic Mattress review, it has fantastic pressure relief – combined with its targeted lumbar support, we recommend it for sleepers with back pain. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: The Classic is Saatva's flagship model and sits at the bottom end of the premium price bracket. For Black Friday, our exclusive discount knocks $400 off all purchases over $1,000 at Saatva. That's better than its general sale offer, which only cuts $200 to $350 off the list price of the Classic. It usually hovers around $1,700 during regular Saatva mattress sales so this Black Friday price is worth snatching up.

5. Helix Midnight Luxe Was: $2,373 (queen)

Now: $1,780 (queen) at Helix Sleep

Saving: $593.50 Summary: If you’re looking for the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers, then look no further than the Helix Midnight Luxe. This medium-firm mattress has a plush cushion top that feels soft and snuggly regardless of your favorite sleeping position. This 13-inch hybrid has a base of individually wrapped innersprings that are firmer in the areas where you may need more support to reduce back pain and promote proper spinal alignment. There's also a top layer of cooling gel foam that sits on top of denser foam layers to provide cooling comfort. It’s a great mattress for side sleepers who may like to change positions on a regular basis because whatever way you turn, the foam will provide pressure point relief on your hips and shoulders. For an idea of how it performs, read our Helix Midnight Mattress review. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: This year's Black Friday deals make this mattress one of the best prices we’ve seen for the Helix Midnight Luxe all year. Typical Helix mattress sales cut 20% off but the brand is now taking 25% off all of its beds. Just a heads up that Helix bumped its MSRPs up before discounting, so this price could be lower – but it's still among the strongest deals we've seen for it as of late.

6. Purple Original Mattress

Was: 1,399 (queen)

Now: $1,199 (queen) at Purple

Saving: $200 Summary: Purple is one of the best-known bed-in-a-box mattresses in America, and if you’ve been toying with getting one, now is a great time. It has a GelFlex Grid, which is exclusive to Purple and delivers superb pressure relief and contouring for a comfortable night's sleep every single night, especially for side sleepers. The GelFlex grid also dissipates heat to keep hot sleepers feeling cool and cozy. It’s also a top choice for couples, especially restless sleepers, as we discovered in our Purple Original Mattress review. Sitting at around 6 out of 10 on the firmness rating, this medium-firm mattress is a winner for a range of body types. Benefits: 100-night Trial | 10-year Warranty | Free shipping Pricing history: Purple mattress sales run occasionally, and $200 off a queen Purple Original mattress is a solid deal. However, if you wait for the Cyber Monday mattress deals, then you may find you get a few more discounts when it comes to accessories, but it's unlikely that this mattress will be any cheaper than it is now.