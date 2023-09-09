Texans vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL game online

Sunday's Texans vs Ravens live stream will be a baptism of fire for Houston's highly-rated rookie quarterback C. J. Stroud. If Lamar Jackson returning to action with a point to prove wasn't scary enough, Baltimore always flies out of the blocks in week 1. You'll need to watch the NFL live stream to see how the action shakes out. And you can tune in from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Texans vs Ravens live stream channel, start time The Texans vs Ravens live stream is on Sunday, Sep. 10.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Though the Ravens managed to get into the playoffs last season, it was only a brief visit, and they're hoping for better things from this campaign. Signing three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and selecting talented wide receiver Zay Flowers in the draft were serious statements of intent, but it's the arrival of the former Bulldogs and Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken that's perhaps generating the most excitement in Charm City.

If John Harbaugh has tweaked his formula, the Texans are ripping things up and starting over under a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and with a promising 21-year-old QB, the No. 2 draft pick. Ryans, who played for Houston for five years, takes over after an exceptional two-year spell serving as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, and though the Texans are building for the future, expectations are high for the season ahead.

For those curious about the odds, DraftKings has the Ravens (-485) as heavy favorites. At +370, the Texans have been given practically no hope. Here's everything you need to watch the Texans vs Ravens live stream online.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and struggling to watch Texans vs Ravens, there is still a way to see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your hometown, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Texans vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: FuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sep. 10).

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2023 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and our FuboTV promo codes could you help you save on a monthly plan.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Texans vs Ravens live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Texans vs Ravens.

Texans vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Texans vs Ravens on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

Instead, the game is being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of £37.75.

The Texans vs Ravens live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Texans vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Texans vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Texans vs Ravens live streams in Australia

Aussies cannot watch Texans vs Ravens live streams on 7Mate, Kayo Sports or Foxtel, the main NFL broadcasters Down Under.

Instead, the game is being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which is showing every single NFL game this season, with a subscription priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of AU$70.