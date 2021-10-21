TCL's Tab Pro 5G Android tablet is an iPad rival with 5G

TCL TAB PRO 5G SPECS OS: Android 11

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

Storage: 64GB (expandable to 1TB via microSD)

Memory: 4GB

Display: 10.36 inches (1200 x 2000)

Battery: 8000mAh

Size: 9.76 x 6.20 x 0.30 inches

Weight: 16.09 ounces

The TCL Pro 5G is the company's first 5G tablet to release in North America. Most know the the brand for its line of televisions and smartphones, but TCL also manufacturers tablets. This new tablet is an update to the TCL Tab and packs more power and features than its predecessor.

The TCL Pro 5G features a large FHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a 13MP rear camera and more. The tablet can handle one’s everyday digital needs, whether it’s video conferencing, gaming, photography or streaming. However, aside from its 5G connectivity, there isn't a lot that's noteworthy about this budget tablet.

At 9.76 x 6.20 x 0.30 inches and 16.09 ounces (a little over a pound), the TCL Pro 5G is both compact and light. The metallic black chassis is eye-pleasing but doesn’t set it apart from similar-looking tablets. It sports a 10.36-inch display with a 1200x2000 FHD+ resolution. The Dragontrail glass screen should protect it against scratches.

The tablet has real-time SDR-to-HDR enhancements that allow for HDR-quality video. We’re interested in seeing how this feature works in practice. HDR-converted content may not always look correct. The 10.36-inch screen is comparable to other tablets on the market. However, it is somewhat disappointing that this tablet only has a 60hz refresh rate instead of 120hz. Considering this isn’t a high-end product, 60hz will suffice.

(Image credit: TCL)

Running on Android 11, the TCL Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor along with a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Kryo Octa-core processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory. You can expand storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. These specs aren't quite up to par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and 6GB of RAM.

The 13MP high-resolution rear camera is capable of taking photos and HD videos. Users can animate clips with stop motion mode, add real-time filters and edit with AI Sky Enhancement and Object Eraser features. The camera’s Nxtvision tech (borrowed from the company's television panels) lets users adjust colors, sharpness and contrast on pictures after being taken. The 8MP front camera works for video conferencing or taking selfies. The Tab Pro 5G's cameras are comparable to the cameras on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, which also has 13MP and 8MP cameras, respectively.

TCL says the tablet’s 8000mAh battery lasts for 25 days in standby mode (on 4G LTE). The tablet will last 17 hours with mixed usage. This is more than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's nearly 13 hours of battery life. The battery supports 18W charging. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, USB OTG and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet can also be used as a mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices.

(Image credit: TCL)

Based on what we’ve seen in the press release, the TCL Tab Pro 5G's most notable feature is its 5G connectivity. None of its other features help it stand out from other Android tablets on the market. Looking at Apple, the iPad 9 ($329), iPad mini 6 ($499), or iPad Air 4 ($599) make for better alternatives, though the iPad mini 6 is the only one that has 5G.

The TCL Pro 5G is available now exclusively at Verizon in Metallic black. The only available configuration comes with 64GB of expandable storage and 4GB of RAM.