Stimulus check 2: Who does (and doesn't) qualify for payments?

A stimulus check 2 hasn't been confirmed, as the U.S. Senate still has to consider the Heroes Act that was approved by the House of Representatives in May. But, if approved, we do know that the current version of the bill would send another round of payments to individuals and families.

Based on recent news, it's looking more and more likely that a stimulus check 2 is on the way. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow recently said that direct checks are "probably going to be part" of a second round of stimulus.

Let's take a look at who would qualify for benefits under stimulus check round 2.

The Heroes Act expands payments for families with dependents and taxpayers who don't have Social Security numbers, although income caps to qualify for benefits remain the same. To find out how much you could receive with stimulus check 2, enter your tax information into the second stimulus check calculator .

As CBS News reports , Americans are likely to receive slightly more money with stimulus check 2: $2,170 on average compared to $1,729 with the first round of payments.

President Trump has said he supports a second round of stimulus payments, noting that he is for "larger numbers," but the Senate isn't expected to pass a bill until at least the end of July, so stimulus check 2 (if approved) could still be weeks or months away.

Who would qualify for stimulus check 2

Low- and middle-income taxpayers. Single taxpayers making less than $75,000 per year and married taxpayers making less than $150,000 annually would qualify for the full $1,200 benefit, which begins to phase out as income increases. Taxpayers earning more than $99,000 (if single) and $198,000 (if married) wouldn't receive a payment.

Families with dependent children. The Cares Act provided just $500 for dependents 16 and under, but the pending Heroes Act would expand that to $1,200 per child, up to $6,000 per family.

College students and older dependents. The Heroes Act provides $1,200 for dependents older than 16. These individuals were excluded under the Cares Act.

Immigrants with taxpayer identification numbers. The first round of stimulus checks went out to taxpayers with Social Security numbers, but excluded individuals who use taxpayer identification numbers. Stimulus check 2 could include immigrants who pay taxes but do not have green cards.

Who may not quality for stimulus check 2

High earners. Under the current version of the Heroes Act, single taxpayers earning less than $99,000 and married taxpayers (who file jointly) earning less than $198,000 would receive some level of benefits. If you make more, you won't qualify for a stimulus payment. But it's possible that income limits could change as the legislation moves forward.

Families larger than five persons. To be clear, families will actually receive larger benefits with stimulus check 2 because the Heroes Act allows $1,200 per person, including all dependent children. However, benefits max out at $6,000, so larger families won't get payments for additional dependents.

Individuals left out under the Cares Act. The first round of stimulus payments excluded not only high earners but also dependent children over age 16 and immigrants who pay taxes but do not have a Green Card. If expanded benefits in the current Heroes Act aren't approved, these same groups could be left out again.

Find out the status of your first stimulus check

If you're still waiting on your first stimulus check, use the IRS's Get My Payment app to track your payment status and set up stimulus check notifications via USPS's Informed Delivery tool to get a notification when your check or stimulus check debit card arrives in your mailbox.

You can also call the IRS stimulus check phone number and speak to a representative about locating your check.