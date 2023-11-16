Stevenson vs De Los Santos live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time

One of the most exciting fighters in America right now, Shakur Stevenson will look to put on another clinic and claim the vacant WBC lightweight crown when he faces Edwin De Los Santos at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos is not to be missed and is airing in various countries across the world. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday (November 16)

► Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am GMT (Nov 17) / 3.30pm AEDT (Nov 17)

• U.S. — ESPN (via Sling TV) & ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Watch anywhere

Ever since turning professional in 2017, Shakur Stevenson has been thrilling fans with his slick style. The Newark-born fighter has mastered the art of perfectly judging distance, effortlessly avoiding punches and then picking opponents apart with his sharp southpaw jab. With a record of 20-0, he’s won titles at featherweight and super-featherweight and now aims to become a three-weight world champion at the age of 26.

Standing in his way is the tough Dominican, De Los Santos, who has only tasted defeat once in his professional career. That loss came via split decision to William Forster at the start of 2022 but he has since secured three more decisive victories to take his record to 16-1. Impressively, 14 of his victories have come via stoppage. The 24-year-old southpaw possess serious power in both hands.

De Los Santos will almost certainly look to put the pressure on early and try to land a big shot, while Stevenson will hope his superior boxing skills ensure he racks up yet another win. It's set to be a fascinating contest.

Here's everything you need to watch the Stevenson vs De Los Santos live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBC lightweight fight live stream between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV and FuboTV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $74.99 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $74.99 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN. New users get a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

VPNs are legal, inexpensive and easy to use.



Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams by country

How to watch the Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Stevenson vs De Los Santos live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. Coverage of the fight will begin at 1.30am GMT on November 17.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch the Stevenson vs De Los Santos live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Stevenson vs De Los Santos live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month. The ringwalks for Stevenson vs De Los Santos are expected from 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. The undercard starts at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT.

Can you watch Stevenson vs De Los Santos in Australia?

Good and bad news for boxing fans in Australia. The Stevenson vs De Los Santos live stream will be televised on Kayo Sports, and it's at a reasonable hour too, but it is a pricey PPV. You'll need to shell out $29.95 of your hard-earned on Kayo Sports Main Event.

Stevenson vs De Los Santos tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Shakur Stevenson Edwin De Los Santos Nationality American Dominican Republic Date of birth June 28, 1997 October 7, 1999 Height 5′ 8″ 5′ 8″ Reach 68" 70″ Total fights 20 17 Record 20-0 (10 KOs) 16-0-1 (14 KOs)

Stevenson vs De Los Santos Fight card

Main card:

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos — for vacant WBC lightweight title

Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao — for WBO super-featherweight title

Brian Norman Jr. vs Quinton Randall

Floyd Diaz vs Max Ornelas

Preliminary card:

Troy Isley vs Vladimir Hernandez

Giovanni Sarchioto vs TBA

Abdullah Mason vs Jose Maria Cardenas

Emiliano Vargas vs TBA

Jackson Murray vs Steven Torres

Sergio Odabai vs Hugo Micallef