Staples coupon takes $15 off Clorox, Dial, Brawny, and more

We're all trying to save money these days and now Staples is making it slightly easier with a promo code that takes $15 off purchases of $60 or more via code "60426".

Like most promo codes, Staples' coupon has some major exclusions like Chromebooks, Apple devices, HP printers, and more. However, the coupon can be used on a lot of items that you probably weren't aware Staples sold. This includes items that are hard to find right now and/or helpful now that many of us are working from home. They include home gym equipment, household cleaners, pantry/food items, and office chairs.

Staples coupon: $15 off $60 or more

Staples is taking $15 off purchases of $60 or more via coupon "60426". While many tech brands are excluded (e.g. Apple, Google, JBL, Samsung), the coupon can be used on cleaning products, hand soaps, pantry/snack items, and more. (The discount is applied during the final checkout stages). The code expires April 3.View Deal

You enter the coupon during the checkout process. However, the discount is reflected during the final checkout stages. (It will initially show $0.00 as your coupon discount, but after you log-in or create a guest account, you can click the "show details" link in the "Order Summary" section to see your discount).

It's worth noting that the coupon excludes a lot of tech. All laptops and desktops are excluded as are Bose products and HP/Epson printer supplies. Gaming and wearables are also excluded from the coupon. Also, keep in mind that shipping times may take longer than usual. We also recommend not hoarding items that are in need right now such as personal protective equipment and paper towels.

Staples' coupon expires April 3.